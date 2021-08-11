Essential Personnel Designation & Compensation Policy

The Columbus County Board of Education approved personnel moves recommended by Superintendent Deanne Meadows at the end of its Aug. 9 meeting. The following people received new employment: Austin Andrews, Exceptional Children teacher, East Columbus Jr.-Sr. High; Kimberly Babson-Taylor, teacher Tabor City Elementary; Rebecca Bahlmann, teacher/TCES; Annie Bell, part-time child nutrition worker/TCES; Casey Blackwell, technology technician I/Central Office; Amy Cribb, teacher/TCES; Janet Dyar, science teacher/West Columbus High; Savannah Fowler, teacher/Old Dock Elementary; Alina Freeman, Indian education assistant and bus driver/ECJSHS; Tonya Grissett, Teacher Assistant and bus driver/ODES; Stephen Harris, Senior JROTC Army instructor/WCHS; Jazz Hemingway, EC job coach and bus driver/South Columbus High; Jessica Herring CN worker and bus driver/ODES; Ida Kelly, CN worker and bus driver/SCHS; Valerie King, part-time remediation tutor/Chadbourn Elementary; Nicolaus Manshack, grades 6–8 instrumental music teacher/Nakina Middle and Williams Township; Anthony Martin, technology engineering and design teacher/ECJSHS; Ebony Murchison, grades 7–8 social studies teacher/ECJSHS; Fred Pedro, in-school suspension assistant and bus driver/ECJSHS; Robert Penny, refrigeration mechanic/Maintenance Department; Anna Powell, migrant recruiter/C; Annie Reindl, K–6 music teacher/CO; Zachary Sellers, grades 6–8 English Language Arts teacher/ECJSHS; Glenins Singletary, day treatment teacher/CES; Tara Smith, theater arts and dance teacher/SCHS; Melony Spivey, temporary part-time math teacher/Tabor City Middle; Janie Eve Waddell, school counselor/Evergreen Elementary; Ashley Caroline Ward, EC teacher/TCES; Sallie Watts, teacher/TCES.
