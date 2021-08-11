Cancel
Colleges

Essential Personnel Designation & Compensation Policy

fsu.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis message has been approved by Renisha Gibbs, Associate Vice President for Human Resources and Finance & Administration Chief of Staff, for distribution to all Deans, Directors, and Department Heads. To ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff, the University may close for certain emergency events. Employees whose presence...

hr.fsu.edu

Economythepress.net

Essential Exchange

Charleston, SCcofc.edu

Update on Fall COVID-19 Mitigation Policies and Procedures

President Andrew T. Hsu sent the following message to the campus community on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021:. I apologize in advance for the length of this email, but I want to update you on the latest COVID-19 protocols and procedures for campus as we near the official beginning of the fall 2021 semester.
Columbus County, NCnrcolumbus.com

SCC announces personnel moves

Southeastern Community College announced personnel moves during the Board of Trustees meeting on July 26. The following hires were made: Kaitlin Cartrette, hired as a child development teacher on June 1 (going from temporary to regular full time); Marina Santos, hired as a child development teacher on June 14; Talon Jacobs, hired as a grounds/maintenance worker on April 5; Danielle Sawyer, hired as a career advisor on July 26.
Indiana State953wiki.com

Workforce Development to end Indiana unemployment benefits Sept. 4

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says that people receiving pandemic-related unemployment benefits will be paid through Sept. 4. The announcement came Tuesday after the Indiana Court of Appeals unanimously overturned a decision that forced the department to resume pandemic-related unemployment benefits. However, not all are claiming victory.
MyChesCo

Education, Labor Departments Renew Efforts to Help Unemployed Americans Pursue Postsecondary Education

WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, the U.S. Department of Education, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor, launched an initiative to help connect millions of unemployed Americans to postsecondary education, especially those displaced from their employment during the pandemic. To help all Americans seek educational opportunities or training that lead to good jobs, the Departments of Education and Labor will alert institutions of higher education and state workforce agencies about ways to help unemployment insurance (UI) beneficiaries access postsecondary education opportunities.
Public HealthValueWalk

States Giving New Coronavirus Stimulus Checks

Since the start of the pandemic last year, Congress has sent out three rounds of stimulus checks. Some people are demanding more stimulus checks, but the economic rebound and other stimulus measures slim down the chances of another federal stimulus check. Some states, however, are using a combination of federal...
Income Taxhngn.com

Stimulus Checks: New Payments Could Hit Bank Tomorrow

Millions of Americans will receive a big paycheck tomorrow as the law temporarily expanded the federal child tax credit. Qualified Americans Will Receive New Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR News, the second of six child tax credit cheques will hit qualified americans' bank accounts on Friday and should be in recipients' mailboxes by the weekend. The money was part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, which also financed a fresh round of $1,400 stimulus checks.
Bellingham, WAwwu.edu

Vaccine Exemption Changes

I would prefer not to be sending you more messages on COVID-19, but our actions are being continually informed by the recent increases in COVID-19 cases due to the highly contagious Delta variant. As you may know, Gov. Inslee’s new vaccine mandate for state employees and healthcare workers was announced...
Massac County, ILmetropolisplanet.com

Unit 1 approves personnel changes

As part of its special-called meeting last week, the Massac County Unit 1 Board of Education also voted on several personnel items. Board members attending the Tuesday, Aug. 10, meeting were Vice President Jennifer Larrison, Don Koch, Kathy Rushing, Jeff Brugger and Bobette Steele. Board President Mark Souders and board member Bill Holt were absent. Larrison presided over the meeting.
Collegesclevelandstar.com

Victoria University Online Opens Next Intake for its 100% Online Master of Business Administration (Finance)

VU Online has announced the next intake for its popular online MBA (Finance), with enrolments closing on 1st September for the next online study period. VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / VU Online has announced enrollment for its online Master of Business Administration (Finance), which closes on 1st September for its next study period. Delivered by the internationally respected Victoria University Business School (VUBS), this program focuses on enhancing students' financial skillsets, as well as developing their knowledge and confidence in the corporate world.
Lewis County, TNlewisherald.com

Board of Education employs new personnel

The Lewis County Board of Education met in a regular called session on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. at the Lewis County Board of Education Board Meeting Room located at 206 South Court Street. All board members were present: Chair Glenda Atkinson, Vice-Chair Johnny Clayton, Derek Cotham, Cassie Couch, Paula Dyer, Blake Farr, Lindsey Himes, Jackie Holt, and Phyllis Townsend.
Columbus County, NCnrcolumbus.com

County schools personnel moves

The Columbus County Board of Education approved personnel moves recommended by Superintendent Deanne Meadows at the end of its Aug. 9 meeting. The following people received new employment: Austin Andrews, Exceptional Children teacher, East Columbus Jr.-Sr. High; Kimberly Babson-Taylor, teacher Tabor City Elementary; Rebecca Bahlmann, teacher/TCES; Annie Bell, part-time child nutrition worker/TCES; Casey Blackwell, technology technician I/Central Office; Amy Cribb, teacher/TCES; Janet Dyar, science teacher/West Columbus High; Savannah Fowler, teacher/Old Dock Elementary; Alina Freeman, Indian education assistant and bus driver/ECJSHS; Tonya Grissett, Teacher Assistant and bus driver/ODES; Stephen Harris, Senior JROTC Army instructor/WCHS; Jazz Hemingway, EC job coach and bus driver/South Columbus High; Jessica Herring CN worker and bus driver/ODES; Ida Kelly, CN worker and bus driver/SCHS; Valerie King, part-time remediation tutor/Chadbourn Elementary; Nicolaus Manshack, grades 6–8 instrumental music teacher/Nakina Middle and Williams Township; Anthony Martin, technology engineering and design teacher/ECJSHS; Ebony Murchison, grades 7–8 social studies teacher/ECJSHS; Fred Pedro, in-school suspension assistant and bus driver/ECJSHS; Robert Penny, refrigeration mechanic/Maintenance Department; Anna Powell, migrant recruiter/C; Annie Reindl, K–6 music teacher/CO; Zachary Sellers, grades 6–8 English Language Arts teacher/ECJSHS; Glenins Singletary, day treatment teacher/CES; Tara Smith, theater arts and dance teacher/SCHS; Melony Spivey, temporary part-time math teacher/Tabor City Middle; Janie Eve Waddell, school counselor/Evergreen Elementary; Ashley Caroline Ward, EC teacher/TCES; Sallie Watts, teacher/TCES.
Labette County, KSParsons Sun

LCC offers scholarships to students with proof of COVID vaccine

Labette Community College students enrolled in 12 credit hours in the fall semester are eligible for a one-time $250 scholarship in the spring if they provide proof of receiving a COVID-19 vaccination. LCC public relations director Bethany Kendrick said trustees unanimously approved the scholarship Wednesday during a special meeting. Full-time...
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

PCC Faculty Association Protest Canceled

A planned protest by the Pasadena City College Faculty Association calling on the PCC Board of Trustees to declare an emergency and return to remote instruction has been canceled. A reason was not given for the cancellation. The association planned to meet near the reflection pool on Friday and issue...
Collegesalvareviewcourier.com

Northwestern's Department of Education allocates $50,000 in scholarships

Northwestern Oklahoma State University officials are allocating $50,000 in scholarships for teacher candidates who enter the classroom within the secondary and special education areas. This allocation came from additional funds received from Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education (OSHRE) that allowed Northwestern to retain personnel while providing additional dollars toward...
Dekalb County, TNnewstalk941.com

DeKalb Schools To Increase Salaries Of Personnel

DeKalb County teachers, non-certified personnel, and bus drivers will see an increase in their next paycheck. Director of Schools Patrick Cripps said that the board of education has been working to better compensate employees. He said that the board wants to be able to compete for teachers with the bigger surrounding districts.
Educationatlantic.edu

Student Support Services Assistant

Provides administrative assistance to the Student Support Services (SSS) Program. Provides direct administrative support to the Director of Student Support Services Program and supports program staff. Follows policies, procedures and guidelines to perform required functions while adhering to FERPA. Processes Student Support Services (SSS) program applications; utilizes the college’s data...
Duluth, MNcss.edu

Academic Resources

Students face a challenging yet supportive academic environment that engages them in learning and finding their place in the world. Shaped by our Catholic Benedictine heritage, a St. Scholastica education includes a strong emphasis on faculty interaction with students, student engagement in the academic process and learning outside the classroom.

