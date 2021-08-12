Missoula PaddleHeads Offering a Great Deal on 2022 Season Tickets

It took a bit longer to play their first game than they had envisioned. But after a name change and losing all of last season to COVID, the Missoula PaddleHeads have provided Missoula with a pretty fun summer of baseball. They ripped through the first half of the season and ended up with the best record in the league. Because of that, they're already guaranteed to be playing playoff baseball at home when the end of the season rolls around. And it's even more impressive when you consider a few Major League teams have already poached players from the PaddleHeads during the season.