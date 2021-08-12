Cancel
Stock Spirits investors eyeing another bid round

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - CVC is taking a shot at Eastern European drinkers. The private equity firm announced on Thursday it’s paying here around 800 million pounds for London-listed Stock Spirits, which sells vodka and bitters in countries including Poland, Slovakia and Croatia.

A premium of more than 40% to Wednesday’s closing share price is not as exuberant as it looks. Including debt, CVC’s offer values Stock Spirits at around 11 times expected EBITDA for the year to September, according to Refinitiv. Nordic spirits maker Arcus trades at 9 times trailing EBITDA, according to Refinitiv, leaving room for a takeover premium.

CVC hopes Stock Spirits, whose brands include Zoladkowa vodka and Stock 84 brandy, can follow the lead of 84 billion pound drinks giant Diageo by focusing on premium tipples. That could help expand its EBITDA margin from an adjusted 28% in the six months to March.

Any celebrations are premature, though. By midday on Thursday, Stock Spirits shares were trading above CVC’s 377 pence per share offer, suggesting hopes for a rival bid. UK investors may demand another round. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

