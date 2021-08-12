Cancel
Erie County, NY

Public Notices

By Bee Group Newspapers
westsenecabee.com
 4 days ago

Email: legals@beenews.com • The West Seneca Bee public notice deadline is 4 p.m. Friday of the week prior to publication. — LEGAL NOTICE — Notice of Formation of Domestic LLC. Name: 262 Indian Chuch, LLC. Filed Art. of. Org. on 9/10/2018. Located in Erie County. Sec. Of State is designated as agent of the LLC upon whom service may be […]

