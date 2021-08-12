Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Special session: Legislature’s inaction frustrates school administrators

By Robert Cox CCNnews@cox-internet.com
Lovely County Citizen
 5 days ago

Last week’s special session of the Arkansas General Assembly didn’t accomplish much except to leave local school administrators with a growing sense of frustration. Spurred by Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s July 29 declaration of a state of emergency regarding the COVID-19 pandemic — the second such declaration since the pandemic began — the legislature was called into session both to review the declaration as well as to consider modifying Act 1002, which was intended to prevent any public entity, including school districts, from enacting a mask mandate.

www.lovelycitizen.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leslie Rutledge
Person
Bob Ballinger
Person
Asa Hutchinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#School Principal#School Districts#Private Schools#Special Session#Supreme Court#Republican#Green Forest#Eureka Springs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Columbia, SCwspa.com

State senators call for special session to reconsider SC’s school mask mandate ban

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – A bipartisan group of South Carolina state senators is requesting a special session to reconsider the state’s ban on mask mandates in schools. Senators Brad Hutto (D-Orangeburg), Ronnie Sabb (D-Williamsburg), Luke Rankin (R-Horry), and Sandy Senn (R-Charleston) signed the letter requesting that Senate President Harvey Peeler call the special session.
Delaware County, PAnewsitem.com

Legislature springs into inaction

Outrage among state lawmakers over the most recent scandal regarding one of their own is so overwhelming that they have vowed to leap into action and ... review their own ethics rules that facilitate criminal behavior. That’ll show ‘em!. Democratic state Rep. Margo Davidson, who represented parts of Delaware County,...
Eureka Springs, ARLovely County Citizen

School board reinstates mask policy

Staff and students at the Eureka Springs School District will be required to wear masks when school starts next week. The Eureka Springs School Board voted unanimously to reinstate its mask policy Monday night. Superintendent Bryan Pruitt said he spoke with the school’s attorney about reinstating the policy after Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox temporarily blocked the state from enforcing a ban on mask mandates on Friday, Aug. 6.
Educationhendersonvillestandard.com

Sexton asks Lee for special session to address schools' COVID response

(The Center Square) – Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton sent a letter Wednesday to Gov. Bill Lee, asking him to call a special session to address COVID-19 responses from the state’s school districts and local governments. The letter was signed by all 73 House Republicans. “We believe there is a...
EducationGuard Online

Special session underway

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has called members of the 93rd General Assembly into Extraordinary Session to begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday to create an exception to Act 1002 that will give public school boards flexibility to protect those school children who are 11 and younger and not eligible for a vaccine.
Imperial County, CAthedesertreview.com

School's in session, mask mandates in question

IMPERIAL COUNTY – Imperial County Health Officer Dr. Stephen Munday addressed the community through a joint press conference Thursday, August 12, where he reminded attendees of the current health officer order which highly recommends vaccination for those who are eligible. Joined by Pioneers Memorial Hospital (PMH) CEO Larry Lewis, El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) CEO Dr. Adolphe Edward, and several others, the community was provided with updates on current cases and what to expect in the near future with the reopening of schools.
Healthidahofreedom.org

Bedke, Gov. Little should call the Legislature back to session

Throughout the country, people are being coerced to surrender control over their bodies and their medical privacy. Petty tyrants abound, in government offices and in corporate headquarters. Supposedly free Americans are being told that their right to work, travel, shop, and congregate will be severely abridged if they don’t inject a foreign substance into their bodies. Our society is quickly being divided into vaccinated and unvaccinated, with the latter facing discrimination if they don’t comply.
Hoover, AL280living.com

Hoover school board calls special work session to discuss reopening plan

The Hoover Board of Education has scheduled a work session for 5:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss the school system’s reopening plan amid heightened concern about a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the state and Birmingham-Hoover area. The meeting is scheduled to be in the auditorium at Spain Park High School,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy