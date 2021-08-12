Special session: Legislature’s inaction frustrates school administrators

Last week’s special session of the Arkansas General Assembly didn’t accomplish much except to leave local school administrators with a growing sense of frustration. Spurred by Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s July 29 declaration of a state of emergency regarding the COVID-19 pandemic — the second such declaration since the pandemic began — the legislature was called into session both to review the declaration as well as to consider modifying Act 1002, which was intended to prevent any public entity, including school districts, from enacting a mask mandate.