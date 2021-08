President Biden on Monday spoke with Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) as the state grapples with soaring coronavirus cases and dwindling hospital capacity. "The President commended Governor Hutchinson on his efforts to get more Arkansans vaccinated, including through his Community COVID Conversations, and noted the increasing rate of vaccinations in Arkansas," the White House said in a readout of the call. "Governor Hutchinson thanked the President for his support and the two leaders committed to continue to work together to protect the health and well-being of all Arkansans."