Board votes to donate old high school to ESCC
Thanks to the Eureka Springs School Board, the Eureka Springs Community Center Foundation is taking a major step forward. On Monday night, the school board voted to donate the old high school facility to the foundation. Foundation chairwoman Debbie Davis explained Tuesday that the foundation has paid $100,000 through a lease-to-own agreement, established in 2015. Davis and other board members asked the board to donate the facility at its July 12 meeting.www.lovelycitizen.com
Comments / 0