School board reinstates mask policy
Staff and students at the Eureka Springs School District will be required to wear masks when school starts next week. The Eureka Springs School Board voted unanimously to reinstate its mask policy Monday night. Superintendent Bryan Pruitt said he spoke with the school’s attorney about reinstating the policy after Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox temporarily blocked the state from enforcing a ban on mask mandates on Friday, Aug. 6.www.lovelycitizen.com
