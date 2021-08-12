Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eureka Springs, AR

School board reinstates mask policy

By Citizen.Editor.Eureka@gmail.com
Lovely County Citizen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStaff and students at the Eureka Springs School District will be required to wear masks when school starts next week. The Eureka Springs School Board voted unanimously to reinstate its mask policy Monday night. Superintendent Bryan Pruitt said he spoke with the school’s attorney about reinstating the policy after Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox temporarily blocked the state from enforcing a ban on mask mandates on Friday, Aug. 6.

www.lovelycitizen.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
City
Eureka Springs, AR
Eureka Springs, AR
Health
City
Harrison, AR
Local
Arkansas Health
Eureka Springs, AR
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Department#School Districts#Pulaski County Circuit#The Supreme Court#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Fred drenches US Southeast; Grace again a tropical storm

Fred weakened from a tropical storm to a depression early Tuesday as it trekked inland, spreading heavy rains over the U.S. Southeast, while earthquake-damaged Haiti reeled under a drenching from Grace, a depression that regained tropical storm status overnight. No deaths have been reported from Fred, though thousands of Florida...
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Food assistance program to get permanent boost under Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The nutrition assistance program formerly known as food stamps will provide the largest increase in benefits in its history at a time when low-income families are still struggling financially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The revisions announced Monday will raise the average benefits for recipients of the Supplemental...

Comments / 0

Community Policy