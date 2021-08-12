Cancel
Whitesboro, NY

Pediatrician Claims He Was Threatened Over Mask Mandate

By Bill Keeler
96.9 WOUR
96.9 WOUR
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A local pediatrician and Whitesboro school board member claims he was threatened physically by the owners of a local media company. Dr. Jonathan Henderson claims he was "threatened by the owners of a local media company." Henderson did not mention the media company, but people who attended the board meeting say he was referencing the owners of KISS-FM, Ken and Grant Roser. Henderson made the statement on his Facebook page.

96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
Whitesboro, NY
Health
City
Whitesboro, NY
