Pediatrician Claims He Was Threatened Over Mask Mandate

It seems like the Syracuse Hancock International Airport is making quite a few changes to its concessions. One change is the opening of a brand new bar. You might call it serene because the name of the bar is actually SYRENITY Bar and Market. Obviously, the airport is playing the name on the City of Syracuse. This is only one of the many changes the airport has been doing lately. That also includes expanding Dunkin' Donuts. That expanded location will be opening up this upcoming Wednesday to the public.