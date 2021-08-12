Cancel
Aldon Smith’s Time With the Seahawks is Over

By Associated Press
1460 ESPN Yakima
 4 days ago
(AP) — Aldon Smith’s time with the Seattle Seahawks was short as the team has released the embattled defensive end. Smith was reinstated by the NFL in the spring of 2020 after missing four seasons due to off-field issues. He appeared in 16 games for Dallas last season and had five sacks along with 48 tackles. He signed a one-year deal with Seattle in April but he was arrested two days later on a second-degree battery charge near New Orleans. He is scheduled to be arraigned later this month.

