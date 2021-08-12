Torrens’ 9th-inning Single Sends Mariners Over Rangers 2-1

The Oakland Athletics (67-49) will battle the Texas Rangers (41-75) in Game 2 of a three-game weekend competition at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 7:05 PM ET. Oakland won seven consecutive outings including a series sweep over the Cleveland Indians this week. The Athletics kneeled to the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of a series and snapped a seven-game losing streak at 6-8 on Friday. Oakland drove nine hits and committed three errors in that loss. Starter Cole Irvin went 5.0 innings of work with three earned runs on eight base hits with a walk and struck out two Texas hitters in picking up their loss. Third Baseman Matt Chapman made two runs on one hit with an RBI while Right Fielder Seth Brown added one run on two hits with two RBIs for the Athletics in defeat.