Galaxy Entertainment: our future remains very bright

By Craig Davies
casinobeats.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Our future remains very bright” assures Galaxy Entertainment Group, as gaming operations through both Q2 and H1 2020 helped the group’s continued recovery efforts. As the Macau market experienced its fourth consecutive quarter of GGR growth, the developer and operator reported quarterly revenue of HK$5.6bn versus Q2 2020’s $1.2bn, as well as a nine per cent uptick from Q1’s $HK5.09bn. H1 posted revenue of HK$10.7bn, up 71 per cent year-on-year from HK$6.2bn.

