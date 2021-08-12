LOL! Look at this minivan that has a massive, furry Buffalo Bill on it. There is nothing like the Buffalo Bills Mafia, there really isn't. This is hilarious. It got me thinking about all of the other Buffalo Bills themed cars and trucks we have seen out there in the past. You know you have seen them, too. Here are a few of the best jobs that we have seen. (P.S. we know some of the Buffalo Bills buses you have out there belong here as well!)