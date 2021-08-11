Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Final Season Can't Solve America's Policing Problem—But It's Willing to Try

Like the great philosopher Jay-Z once said, "Nobody wins when the family feuds." That's especially true in Titans season 3, which sees Dick Grayson/Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites) and the titular super-team battle their former teammate Jason Todd/Robin (Curran Walters) when they relocate to Gotham City. Rebranding himself as the vengeful Red Hood, Jason begins targeting the Titans. "He's trying to get rid of his fear, trying to get rid of his trauma from what we saw in the first two seasons," says Walters of Jason's arc. "I think season 3 gave us an opportunity to explore each character's backstory, which is a beautiful thing, especially Jason's. In season 3, we really get to see what Jason went through and his relationship with the Titans." —Chancellor Agard.