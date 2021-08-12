Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Wyoming’s front five motivated, moving on from 2020

By Cody Tucker
7220sports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLARAMIE -- In just six games in 2020, Wyoming's veteran, battle-tested offensive line gave up 16 quarterback sacks. They gave up just 22 in 13 contests the previous season. A front five mostly made up of upperclassmen, mostly the same guys who bullied Missouri -- an SEC team -- a year prior, looked out of sorts from the third play from scrimmage when Sean Chambers was awkwardly spun around and planted into the turf in Reno.

7220sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Wyoming College Sports
State
Nevada State
Laramie, WY
Football
State
Wyoming State
Laramie, WY
College Sports
State
Missouri State
Local
Wyoming Football
City
Laramie, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
Laramie, WY
Sports
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Chambers
Person
Craig Bohl
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Jets#American Football#Sec#Chambers#Cowboys#All American#Uw Football News#Air Force#Utah State#Acl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Related
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens probe into Tesla’s Autopilot over emergency vehicle crashes

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had identified 11 crashes since January...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Inside Biden’s defiant Afghanistan response

WASHINGTON CNN — By the time images of desperate Afghans clinging to American warplanes began emerging from Kabul on Monday morning, President Joe Biden had conceded to aides he had little choice but to interrupt his stay at Camp David to return to the White House. He had been facing...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
WorldPosted by
CNN

In pictures: The Taliban take over Afghanistan

The Taliban retook Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Sunday, nearly two decades after they were driven from the city by US troops. Militants entered the presidential palace hours after former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Over the past week, many of Afghanistan's major cities fell to the insurgent group with little to no resistance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy