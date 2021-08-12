Wyoming’s front five motivated, moving on from 2020

LARAMIE -- In just six games in 2020, Wyoming's veteran, battle-tested offensive line gave up 16 quarterback sacks. They gave up just 22 in 13 contests the previous season. A front five mostly made up of upperclassmen, mostly the same guys who bullied Missouri -- an SEC team -- a year prior, looked out of sorts from the third play from scrimmage when Sean Chambers was awkwardly spun around and planted into the turf in Reno.