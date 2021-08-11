Riot testing massive Amumu changes for League of Legends patch 11.17
Riot has announced they are testing out big changes to the sad mummy, Amumu, for patch 11.17 which includes giving his Q ability Bandage Toss a second charge. Amumu as a jungler in League of Legends Season 11 has certainly seen brighter days. Right now, his power is quite underwhelming at higher levels of play. His win rate above Platinum rank is the lowest out of all junglers at 43.61% according to stat tracker site u.gg.www.dexerto.com
