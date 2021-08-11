Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Riot testing massive Amumu changes for League of Legends patch 11.17

dexerto.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiot has announced they are testing out big changes to the sad mummy, Amumu, for patch 11.17 which includes giving his Q ability Bandage Toss a second charge. Amumu as a jungler in League of Legends Season 11 has certainly seen brighter days. Right now, his power is quite underwhelming at higher levels of play. His win rate above Platinum rank is the lowest out of all junglers at 43.61% according to stat tracker site u.gg.

www.dexerto.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riot#Platinum#Stat#U Gg#Jeevunsidhu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Video Gamessportspromedia.com

FTX to sponsor League of Legends Championship Series

Riot Games says contract is the largest sponsorship agreement it has signed for an esports league. FTX penned record breaking US$210m naming rights deal with Team SoloMid in June. Cryptocurrency trading platform FTX has made its latest play in esports after striking a seven-year deal with video game developer Riot...
Newark, NJEngadget

Riot moves in-person 'League of Legends' championship due to COVID-19 surge

The eSports world is coming to grips with a resurgent COVID-19 threat. As The Verge notes, Riot Games has moved the last two matches of the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) from Newark, New Jersey's Prudential Center to the LCS Arena in Los Angeles. The US spread of the new coronavirus' Delta variant has made it impractical to hold the large in-person event "in good conscience" even with vaccines in use, Riot said.
Video GamesCoinDesk

FTX Strikes 7-Year Deal With League of Legends’ Riot Games

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX has inked a multi-year deal with Riot Games for rights to display its branding during a seasonal tournament of the popular game League of Legends. The seven-year deal means FTX will have its logo displayed prominently during The League Championship Series (LCS) – North America's pre-eminent tournament for the game.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Apex Legends Season 10 live, check out the important patch notes

The time has arrived at last for Season 10 of Apex Legends, and you could easily spend a good hour processing all of the new content and changes detailed in the patch notes. In an effort to save you time, we’ve collected the most important bits here for you to know before jumping in.
Video GamesTVOvermind

Take a Look at The Apex Legends Emergence Patch Notes

A brand new Legend in the popular battle royale Apex Legends was recently announced for the game, along with a new weapon, some map updates, the brand new Ranked Arenas mode, and a lot more. The patch notes for the Apex Legends Emergence update were released earlier this week, and it’s now time to go through them all to see what else EA and Respawn have to offer players with Apex Legends. So, what do you need to know about the latest Apex Legends Emergence update? Well, there’s a lot to unpack here, so let’s get into everything we found out in the most recent Apex Legends patch notes! Apex Legends Emergence is available on all platforms, now including the Nintendo Switch. The following patch notes for Apex Legends Emergence can also be found on the game’s official website.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Hunter’s Arena: Legends Update 1.04 Patch Notes

Update 1.04 has arrived for Hunter’s Arena: Legends, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. On PS5, this update is version 01.040.000. Maintenance for this update will take place from 2:00-4:00 AM PT/5:00-7:00 AM ET. The game won’t be playable during the maintenance period, but the servers will come back online shortly afterward. This update fixes several crashing issues, addresses framerate issues, and brings several balance adjustments for a wide array of fighters.
Posted by
DBLTAP

League of Legends Akshan Build Wild Rift: How to Play

League of Legends' Akshan has some players flummoxed on how to best approach him, especially with Wild Rift players. His low win rate has already needed to be addressed by Riot Games, but building around the midlaner can be tricky for new comers. For those in need of a guide to help you master Akshan in League of Legends: Wild Rift, look no further.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Riot Games Reveals a New League of Legends Original Song

If there’s one thing all, even those that are not fans on Riot Games’ flagship. League of Legends, have to admit, is that the company’s music and animation departments really excel in their productions. For that, the gaming community stops whenever a new teaser or a new song produced by the company debuts.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Here are all of Akshan’s skins in League of Legends

Confidence is key when you step onto Summoner’s Rift, and League of Legends‘ newest champion Akshan is one of the most confident characters in the game. His role as a Rogue Sentinel is shown through his flashy kit and even flashier skins—and everyone knows that when you look good in-game, you play even better.
Video Gamestechnewstoday.com

How to Get Better at League of Legends

League of Legends is no doubt one of the hardest games to rank up in. In fact, only 0.012% of players (around 1,500) manage to reach the highest rank (challenger). However, if you’re at a plateau and not making any progress in your journey to the top, it’s not because the climb is just too “difficult” – nor is it because of your teammates or because you’re stuck in “Elo-hell.”
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Best Akshan counters in League of Legends

There's no shame in counter picking. When a League of Legends champion first hits the Rift, they tend to be slightly more overpowered than the rest of the roster. With Akshan becoming available, it’s only natural for players to wonder about ways to counter him so he doesn’t get out of hand and snowball.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

How to fix Apex Legends ‘stuck on patching files’ error

Respawn Entertainment is one of the most reliable developers when it comes to updates. Apex Legends patches are usually quick, smooth, and painless. But, of course, they’re not without their flaws. One issue comes down to the patch installer itself. After installing a new Apex Legends patch, some players are...
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends' Seer to See a Nerf Before Midseason Patch

In an Ask Me Anything (AMA) post on the Apex Legends Reddit, Respawn Entertainment developers answered questions on a wide variety of topics from the player base. One very interesting question that was being asked of the developer team quite a bit during this session was about the launch of Seer, the game's new legend. Many players feel the character launched a bit too strong, and asked for clarity on when the game may see some balancing changes come to Seer.
dexerto.com

Respawn confirms next Apex Legends patch will fix frustrating queue bug

Apex Legends has seen a spike in its player base recently climbing up the chain of Battle Royales. Fans have been losing their minds lately with a bug that takes them out of queue but Respawn has said that will be fixed in the next update. Apex Legends allows players...
Video Gamesaltchar.com

League of Legends 11.16 patch notes bring some much needed nerfs

Starting off with a yordle with a penchant for, well, enchanting, Riot have laid down some nerfs to her kit. While Lulu’s power in Average play is balanced, she’s strong in Skilled and even stronger in Elite. Back in patch 11.9, Riot purposefully buffed Lulu, targeting these skill brackets by reducing the cooldown on her W and increasing its bonus attack speed.
Gamblingbasketballinsiders.com

Best League of Legends Betting Sites

League of Legends (LoL) is one of the most well-known esports in the world. You can bet on League of Legends in the US using trusted and secure offshore sportsbooks, but how do you find the best League of Legends betting sites?. In this guide, we will run through the...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

League of Legends System Requirements

2 GHz processor (supporting SSE2 instruction set or higher) 1 GB RAM (2 GB of RAM for Windows Vista and newer) Windows XP (Service Pack 3 ONLY), Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, or Windows 10. Official Recommended Requirements. 3 GHz processor. 2 GB of RAM (4 GB of RAM...
Video GamesComicBook

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Update Live, Patch Notes Released

A new update is now live for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Nintendo Switch. Version 1.0.1 of the game is a very minor update, focused predominantly on bug fixes. Nintendo has not gone into specific detail on what exactly these bug fixes might be, so it will be interesting to see whether or not fans will be able to decipher exactly what has been changed with the game's first update; chances are, some diehard fans of the Zelda franchise will be able to figure it out! Full patch notes directly from Nintendo's official website can be found below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy