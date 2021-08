Dent is one of today's hottest trending cryptocurrency projects. If recent momentum continues, Dent will become a top-100 crypto by market cap. The purpose of this article is to help guide you in investing in Dent coin (DENT/USD), one of the hottest trending cryptos over the weekend. The price of Dent is up 35% in the past 24 hours amid a 166% surge in trading volume over the same time period.