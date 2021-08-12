Postgame Pontifications: Leagues Cup was fun
SEATTLE — Much of the discussion surrounding the lead-up to Tuesday’s Leagues Cup match centered around its worthiness. A common refrain went something like this: Why are the Seattle Sounders being forced to play a midweek game against a more talented opponent in a made-up tournament that feels like a money grab? Wouldn’t they be better off simply resting and focusing on chasing the Supporters’ Shield and positioning themselves for a potential MLS Cup run?www.chatsports.com
