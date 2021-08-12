Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Postgame Pontifications: Leagues Cup was fun

By Sounder at Heart
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE — Much of the discussion surrounding the lead-up to Tuesday’s Leagues Cup match centered around its worthiness. A common refrain went something like this: Why are the Seattle Sounders being forced to play a midweek game against a more talented opponent in a made-up tournament that feels like a money grab? Wouldn’t they be better off simply resting and focusing on chasing the Supporters’ Shield and positioning themselves for a potential MLS Cup run?

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leagues Cup#Mls Cup#The Seattle Sounders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportscounty10.com

Bowling is FUN in your “spare” time! Join a League!

Fall leagues are forming now at Silver Spur Lanes. No matter your age or ability, we have a league for you. Come join the fun!. All leagues are handicap which makes it fun for all, competition is equal for all with it!. You are guaranteed at least 1 day of...
MLSsportingkc.com

Leagues Cup rosters announced for Club Leon and Sporting KC

The 30-player rosters for the 2021 Leagues Cup were unveiled today, one week ahead of the 2021 edition beginning next Tuesday, Aug. 10, when Sporting Kansas City hosts LIGA MX giants Club Leon in a 7 p.m. CT showdown at Children's Mercy Park. Tickets for the match are available at SeatGeek.com and fans can catch the action live nationally on ESPN2 and TUDN.
MLSsportingkc.com

Leagues Cup 101: A guide to the MLS vs. Liga MX competition

If you thought the epic summer of soccer was starting to wind down, think again. There's another midseason tournament coming your way. In addition to the restart of the 2021 Concacaf Champions League, in which the Philadelphia Union remain the sole MLS contender, the 2021 edition of Leagues Cup will kick off on Aug 10.
RugbyHuron Daily Tribune

Rugby League World Cup tournament postponed to 2022

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The Rugby League World Cup scheduled to begin in October in England was postponed to 2022 on Thursday. The news had been anticipated after Australia and New Zealand pulled out of the tournament two weeks ago, citing safety fears amid the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers initially vowed...
Colfax, WAwcgazette.com

Swim league Cluckey Cup on Saturday

COLFAX - Tri-County League youth swimming heads toward the 56th annual Jerry Cluckey Memorial championship meet on Aug. 7. St. John-Endicott-LaCrosse-Washtucna (SELW) is at the top of the standings (4-0). Pullman holds second at 3-1, followed by Colfax in third (2-2), Pomeroy (1-3), and Garfield-Palouse-Oakesdale-Plummer (GPOP) is in last (0-4).
MLSwyandottedaily.com

Sporting KC brings Leagues Cup quarterfinal match to KCK on Tuesday

Sporting Kansas City will begin its pursuit of a coveted international title on Tuesday when the team welcomes LIGA MX powerhouse Club Leon to Children’s Mercy Park for the 2021 Leagues Cup quarterfinals. Tuesday’s showdown is set for 7 p.m. with tickets available on SeatGeek.com and national coverage on ESPN2,...
MLSsportingkc.com

Leagues Cup Preview: Sporting and Club Leon to square off in quarterfinals

How to Watch | Five Things to Know | By the Numbers | Match Notes. Sporting KC app | BallySports.com | MatchCenter | Media Assets. Sporting Kansas City will begin their pursuit of a coveted international title on Tuesday when the team welcomes LIGA MX powerhouse Club Leon to Children's Mercy Park for the 2021 Leagues Cup quarterfinals.
hudsonriverblue.com

Despite odd form, NYCFC emerges as favorites to beat Pumas in Leagues Cup

I can’t express to you how frustrating this past week has been in relation to being an New York City FC supporter. Despite facing match congestion on a short road trip, it wasn’t asking much of an in-form NYCFC to make easy work of teams like the Chicago Fire and Toronto FC, two clubs that have struggled immensely all season. Collecting a mere two points from each — a scoreless draw against Chicago and terrible collapse that lead to a 2-2 draw against Toronto — was unacceptable. City came into those games with the opportunity to put themselves firmly in 2nd place in the Eastern Conference. And yeah, they’re 3rd right now just two points below Orlando City with a game in hand. But those were two games they should’ve won.
Sportsmnufc.com

Postgame Quotes | #MINvHOU

On whether the ‘workman’-like performance being a sign of progress …. “Well, no, it should have been enough. Incredible effort. Desire to win. Sometimes you grind it out more than you play it out, and I thought we ground it out really well today. I thought the first 25 minutes, we were excellent, and then we dropped it a little notch and started to play to the pace of the game, rather than at our pace. And that allowed them back in the game a little bit. Then it became end to end, and they’ve got really quick guys going forward, and, you know, the game became a little bit too end to end for my liking. I thought the first 25 minutes were excellent. We moved the ball really, really well. Played what was on. Didn’t try to manufacture stuff. Ran forward. With the ball and without the ball. We were very good.”
Premier Leagueorlandocitysc.com

By The Numbers: Leagues Cup Quarterfinal

Leagues Cup, which begins this week when Orlando City takes on Liga MX side Santos Laguna on Thursday night at Exploria Stadium, is a massive opportunity for Orlando. Just three wins separate the Lions from their first trophy as an MLS side. Should Orlando get past Santos Laguna on Thursday night, City would face Seattle in the semifinals, with the winner of that game going to the final at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on September 22.
NBAclnsmedia.com

Celtics vs Nuggets Summer League POSTGAME Show /Dennis Schröder Signs With Boston

The Celtics also make a big move signing free agent guard Dennis Schroder Join A Sherrod Blakely and Bobby Manning LIVE from Las Vegas, as well as Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano & John Zannis as we break is all down. Aaron Nesmith was the star of the game finishing with 33 Points, 7 Rebounds, 2 Assists, 13-18 FG, 7/9 3PM in only 21 minutes. Nesmith told reporters shooting “is my calling card” & “what I do best,”. The crew also react to the recent signing of Dennis Schröder.
RugbyBBC

Rugby League World Cup 2021 to be postponed until 2022 following withdrawals

This year's Rugby League World Cup, which was scheduled to start in October, will be postponed until 2022 following the withdrawal of defending champions Australia, and New Zealand. The two countries pulled out of the tournament, to be held in England, citing "player welfare and safety concerns" related to Covid-19.
MLSPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

An Orlando City fan’s guide to the Leagues Cup

Orlando City will embark on its first international tournament berth on Thursday when the team faces off against Santos Laguna of Liga MX in the first round of the Leagues Cup. Here’s what you need to know about the tournament, the competitors and what Orlando City would gain with a win: Tournament structure The Leagues Cup is an intraleague tournament featuring four teams from Liga MX and ...
MLSsounderatheart.com

Sounders vs. Tigres UANL, Leagues Cup: Three Questions

Soccer never stops. When it feels like it is going to pause the leaders of the industry like to add friendlies or even extra competitions to the calendar. In their eternal quest for American money, MLS and Liga MX partnered to create a secondary competition — the Leagues Cup, which is essentially a revitalized SuperLiga. The four best clubs from each league that didn’t make Concacaf Champions League compete in this new tournament.
MLSsoundersfc.com

Sounders FC advances to 2021 Leagues Cup Semifinal

Following tonight’s 3-0 victory over Tigres UANL in the 2021 Leagues Cup quarterfinals, Seattle Sounders FC has advanced to the tournament’s semifinal stage, where it faces the winner of Thursday evening’s match between Orlando City SC and Santos Laguna. Major League Soccer is due to release dates, locations, kickoff times...
MLSchatsports.com

What is this Leagues Cup thing Sounders are playing in?

Although the Seattle Sounders are in the middle of another mini-break from MLS play, you’ve likely noticed that they do have a match on Tuesday when they host Mexican giants Tigres UANL in Leagues Cup. Based on what I’ve heard about ticket sales, I am guessing a lot of you either don’t know or, perhaps, don’t care about this game.
MLSchatsports.com

Leagues Cup look at the Seattle Sounders

The Leagues Cup is a chance for clubs in Liga MX and Major League Soccer to play against one another. Not as prestigious as the Concacaf Champions League yet not quite a friendly, the tournament serves as a bridge for teams in Mexico to teams in the United States and Canada.
NFLchatsports.com

The NFL’s Taunting Crackdown Is Peak ‘No Fun League’

NFL players are going to have to be careful this year with where they direct their excitement on the field, otherwise they might be ejected or even suspended. Every year, the NFL passes down “points of emphasis” to its officials. These aren’t rule changes as much as rule reminders, telling officials what they should be paying special attention to and how rules should be applied. Usually fans don’t have to pay attention to these things, but who can forget the disastrous focus on holding penalties that rendered games early in the 2019 season nearly unwatchable?
NFLchatsports.com

No Fun League to make 'point of emphasis' against taunting in 2021

Some of the most iconic moments of the 2020 NFL season — Antoine Winfield Jr. flashing Tyreek Hill’s peace sign celebration back at him, Aaron Jones waving goodbye to a crowd of helpless Dallas Cowboys defenders on his way to the end zone, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson getting not one, but two different Chicago Bears receivers ejected for throwing punches in games with the New Orleans Saints — may not be possible in 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy