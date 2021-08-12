Chase Chrisley Gives a Shocking Update on Relationship With Emmy Medders

Chrisley Knows Best premiered a new season last week, so interest in the family of Todd sits high right now. Of course, with Lindsie Chrisley divorcing Will Campbell, the focus shifts to the family even more. Naturally, that sort of press coverage won’t hurt the ratings of the USA Network show. Additionally, Todd and Julie still battle it out in court over their alleged federal tax fraud. Apparently, Kyle passed some info to the tax investigators at one stage. However, his half-brother and sister, Savannah and Chase welcome him back into the family and all seems forgiven.
