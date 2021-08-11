Cancel
Computers

‘Virtual’ Data Center Power Startup VPS Eyes Crypto Mining Market

By Yevgeniy Sverdlik
Data Center Knowledge
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirtual Power Systems, the startup whose technology automates dynamic power distribution in data centers, has found an opportunity to expand its addressable market beyond traditional data centers: cryptocurrency mining facilities. Unlike traditional data centers, crypto mining companies tend to squeeze every last bit of capacity they can out of their...

