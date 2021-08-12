Watch Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s Daughter Hilariously Crash Their Interview

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard enjoy playing games so much, they're bringing them into a new series. Known for engaging in spirited contests on Ellen DeGeneres' syndicated talk show, the fellow-actor spouses go bigger with their competitive spirit as NBC's "Family Game Fight!" premieres Sunday, Aug. 8 (then settles into its regular slot Wednesday, Aug. 11). Not only hosts and (with DeGeneres, among others) executive producers of the program, Bell and Shepard assist their respective teams -- otherwise consisting of four close acquaintances, be they relatives, friends, co-workers, etc. -- as the squads vie to win $100,000.
Comments / 0