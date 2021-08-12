Cancel
Watch Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s Daughter Hilariously Crash Their Interview

 4 days ago

Al Roker had an unexpected visitor during his Today talk with Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. One of the couple’s children interrupted the interview with a gentle knock. “We’ve…

Kristen Bell
Al Roker
Dax Shepard
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

See Dax Shepard and His Daughter Bond During Adorable Carpool Karaoke Moment

Watch: Dax Shepard "Grateful" for Fan Support After Relapse. Dax Shepard and his daughter are really saying "Hello" in the most playful way possible. The Armchair Expert podcast host gave his 3.4 million Instagram followers a rare look into what he's like as a father to his and Kristen Bell's daughters, 6-year-old Delta and 8-year-old Lincoln. He shared a video of himself and one of his daughters on his profile today, July 20, jamming to Adele's "Hello" as Dax drove in an RV. "I have been in search for a very specific motorhome for a decade," he told Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live in January. "It's very hard to get the one I wanted with bunk beds for the girls. And I found it, Jimmy."
TV & VideosPosted by
Daily Herald

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard stage 'wild' 'Family Game Fight!' for NBC

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard enjoy playing games so much, they're bringing them into a new series. Known for engaging in spirited contests on Ellen DeGeneres' syndicated talk show, the fellow-actor spouses go bigger with their competitive spirit as NBC's "Family Game Fight!" premieres Sunday, Aug. 8 (then settles into its regular slot Wednesday, Aug. 11). Not only hosts and (with DeGeneres, among others) executive producers of the program, Bell and Shepard assist their respective teams -- otherwise consisting of four close acquaintances, be they relatives, friends, co-workers, etc. -- as the squads vie to win $100,000.
KidsAOL Corp

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard don’t bathe their kids until they ‘stink’: 'Honestly, it's just bacteria'

Kristen Bell isn’t sudsing up her kids too often, either. The Veronica Mars star joined her husband Dax Shepard on The View this week, where the couple shared that they’re not big fans of bathing their kids every night. The conversation stemmed from Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast interview with Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, in which the That ‘70s Show stars admitted they wait until they see “dirt” on their kids before bathing them.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Dax Shepard defends taking testosterone: ‘It makes me far more on fire to be alive’

Dax Shepard's body confidence is at an all-time high. On a recent episode of his Spotify podcast Armchair Expert, the 46-year-old actor opened up about his massive body transformation during an interview with friends Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who were there via video-chat. Kutcher, who was there with Kunis to talk about cryptocurrency interrupted his wife to call attention to Shepard's beefiness.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Kristen Bell Says She and Dax Shepard Would "100 Percent Not Be Married" If This Happened

Watch: Kristen Bell "Waits for the Stink" Before Bathing Kids. When it comes to PMS, The Good Place star Kristen Bell's struggle is totally relatable. During the Aug. 9 episode of husband Dax Shepard's Spotify podcast Armchair Expert, the couple discussed the difference in biological makeup for various sexes. Stemming from a conversation about HBO Max's Woodstock '99: Peace, Love, and Rage, Dax explained that he'd been in prior relationships with women who had different reactions to getting their period. Meanwhile, Kristen detailed the "debilitating" process that many women go through each month.
NFLDetroit Free Press

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's new game show is unnecessary in every way except one

As more viewers migrate to streaming platforms and fewer are old enough to remember rabbit ears anymore, broadcast networks keep turning to timeworn tactics to survive. Thus, the obsession with putting game shows in prime time continues, the programming equivalent of trying to stop a leak in a giant dam with chewing gum.
CelebritiesRefinery29

Kristen Bell’s Personal Hygiene Is Great, Thanks For Asking

I'm chatting with Kristen Bell the same way I've been chatting with just about everyone for the last year and a half: over Zoom. A large painting of a Great Dane is visible from behind her signature blonde bob. "Are we talking about bangs?" she asks, adjusting herself in her office chair. We've never met before, but she starts our conversation like any of my closest friends would — with compliments and advice about my new haircut. "Because Sara, you know, my husband says a man’s number one job is preventing his partner from getting bangs," she tells me. (The husband — but not soulmate — she is referring to is Dax Shepard, of course.) "He says with all the girlfriends he’s had, they've asked him and they've done it and [he's] had to deal with six months of them complaining afterward."

