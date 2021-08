The Dolphins lost D.J. Fluker last week when they released him with an injury settlement. Fluker underwent a minor procedure on his knee and would be out for an unknown period of time. It’s not crazy to think the Dolphins could eventually just bring him back when he is fully healthy. But they lost a veteran on the o-line and Fluker could have provided valuable depth if he did not land a starting spot. According to Michael Lombardi, the Dolphins are rumored to be searching for some offensive tackle depth and with the way the o-line has been for years, they could use all the help they can get.