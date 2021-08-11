MDJ Time Capsule: The Week of Aug. 13
This week’s Time Capsule looks at a Knights Templar invasion, still busts, rodents and a plane crash. The Tuesday, Aug. 9, 1921, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that Jimmie Cox, owner of the Marietta Cigar Factory, had just returned from an extended tobacco buying trip in Cuba. Cox reported that sugar in Cuba was selling for 2 1/2-cents a pound “and since it is the main crop in Cuba, business is prostrated and the people are next door to starvation.”www.mdjonline.com
Comments / 0