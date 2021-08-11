Pine Eagle Superintendent issues letter about masks and the upcoming school year
HALFWAY – (Letter from Pine Eagle School District Superintendent) “We are excited to be welcoming students back to school on Monday, August 30th! Last year had many difficulties and many successes because of the teamwork between staff and families. We are striving to have a strong, positive school year balancing academics, extracurricular activities and the safety of our students and staff.elkhornmediagroup.com
Comments / 0