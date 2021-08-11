Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Pine Eagle Superintendent issues letter about masks and the upcoming school year

By Shannon McKone
elkhornmediagroup.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHALFWAY – (Letter from Pine Eagle School District Superintendent) “We are excited to be welcoming students back to school on Monday, August 30th! Last year had many difficulties and many successes because of the teamwork between staff and families. We are striving to have a strong, positive school year balancing academics, extracurricular activities and the safety of our students and staff.

elkhornmediagroup.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Eagle#Superintendents#Pine Eagle Superintendent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Warrick County, INWTVW

WCSC announces masks will be required during upcoming school year

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Warrick County School Corp. officials announced that masks will be required indoors during the upcoming school year. Officials say they will still have back-to-school nights, extracurricular activities, and nearly all other events. When students and staff are outside, masks will not be required. Officials say...
Quakertown, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Quakertown makes masks optional for upcoming school year

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Masks will be optional for students and staff in the Quakertown Community School District this year. The school board voted 6-3 Thursday night to pass its health and safety plan, which says masks are optional for anyone on QCSD property or participating in district-sponsored events. A motion...
Moorhead, MNAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Moorhead Schools Will Recommend, Not Mandate, Masks for Upcoming School Year

(Moorhead, MN) -- By one vote, the Moorhead Area Public Schools decided to recommend, not mandate, masks in schools this upcoming school year. The Moorhead School Board approved the 2021-22 Safe Return to In-Person Learning Plan for Moorhead Area Public Schools at a special board meeting on Wednesday. The plan has been developed by Moorhead Area Public Schools administration based on input from staff and families, guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota Department of Health and local COVID data.
Little Rock, ARnwahomepage.com

Little Rock School District to require masks indoors for upcoming school year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Kids in Little Rock will once again have to wear masks at school. The Little Rock School Board Thursday voted to require the face coverings indoors. LRSD was one of the first entities to push back against the state’s banning of further mask mandates and is also one of the last Central Arkansas school districts to vote.
Winchester, VAWinchester Star

Winchester School Board approves mask mandate for upcoming school year

WINCHESTER — For the second consecutive school year, Winchester Public Schools students, staff and visitors must wear face masks in all city schools as the delta coronavirus variant develops. The Winchester School Board voted 6-0 at a Monday night work session in favor of Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum’s recommendation for...
Eagle County, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Eagle County Schools sticking with no masks to start school year

Eagle County Schools on Monday afternoon reiterated that it will begin the academic year on Aug. 16 with no mask requirements in local schools. The district, working with Eagle County Department of Public Health and Environment, cited the county’s current vaccination rate of 85% among eligible residents and serious illness and hospitalizations remaining minimal throughout the county as considerable factors in its decision.
Educationazpbs.org

Parents and teachers unsure about upcoming school year regarding pandemic

Under a state law passed in June, public schools in Arizona can’t require students or teachers to wear masks. With the school year about to be in full swing, some schools are now refuting the mandate. So what does this uncertainty mean for faculty and staff, and the kids in the classrooms? We talked about it with Joe Thomas, president of the Arizona Education Association.
Eagle County, COrealvail.com

Eagle County to issue health order requiring face masks at certain schools to start year

Eagle County on Friday issued the following press release on mask requirements for the start of the school year next week:. Due to recently acquired data and disease trends, Eagle County Public Health and Environment will issue a Public Health Order requiring masks for students, staff, and visitors while indoors at schools where there are large numbers of youth that are not yet eligible for vaccination against COVID-19 (e.g. k-5, k-8 or k-12). In schools with only youth that are eligible for vaccination (e.g. 9-12 grade), masks will remain recommended given the high rates of vaccination among these age groups.

Comments / 0

Community Policy