EN PLEIN AIR: Selected Paintings by Kate Freeman Clark

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEN PLEIN AIR: Selected Paintings by Kate Freeman Clark, is a capsule exhibit of paintings from the Kate Freeman Clark Art Gallery in Holly Springs, MS. There are eight paintings, which will be on display in the John Grisham Room on the 3rd Floor of Mitchell Memorial Library starting on August 10, 2021. The John Grisham Room is open from 8 AM to 5 PM Monday to Friday. There will be an opening reception on August 12 from 3-4 PM; refreshments will be provided. A virtual gallery talk is planned for later in the semester.

