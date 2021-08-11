EN PLEIN AIR: Selected Paintings by Kate Freeman Clark

Sick of painting indoors? Then try doing it outdoors! For that, you’ll need something called a pochade box: a portable carry-all for brushes, paints, and mixing palettes, first adopted during the 19th-century by French Impressionists, for whom natural light was essential. Sometimes, brackets are built into the case to prop up small pieces of paper or board for rendering sketches—which the French call pochades—as you hold the box on your lap. Some larger versions even have collapsible legs and function as a true easel (these are often referred to as French easels.) Pochade boxes are available today at different price...