Bunnell, FL - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is looking for 37-year-old Eugenio Gonzalez-Merlo in relation to the theft of a Freightliner truck, valued at approximately $250,000.00, in June 2021. They got an arrest warrant for him on July 23. He's charged with Grand Theft Auto Over $100,000. FCSO is asking the public to contact the FCSO at (386) 313-4911 or email TIPS@flaglersheriff.com, or call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS where you could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.00.