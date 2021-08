Sometimes you don't need anything fancy. You don't need crazy read/write times or some sort of device that connects to your motherboard. You just need space. And lots of it. That's what the WD Easystore lineup is for, and right now you can get the 16TB Easystore hard drive on sale for $389.99. That's $110 off its normal price. The other capacities are also on sale, so if 16TB is too much you can pay a little less for 14TB or 12TB and still get plenty of space. This sale is part of Best Buy's deals of the day, so you won't find them on sale for much longer.