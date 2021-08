PetSafe brand has chosen the 30 finalist communities to compete for dog park funds in its popular Bark for Your Park grant contest. Celebrating 10 years in 2021, PetSafe will award prizes totaling $150,000 to 10 deserving communities. Since introducing the program in 2011, PetSafe has donated more than $1.5 million to support more than 70 off-leash dog parks in the United States. Now through Aug. 31, anyone over the age of 18 that lives within the U.S. can vote once per day, every day for their favorite community here. Employees and partner employees of the parent company of PetSafe, Radio Systems Corporation, are also not eligible to vote in the grant contest.