TOOL THEFTS REPORTED – The theft of several varied tree cutting tools and other property from trucks owned by Asplundh Tree Expert LLC, which were parked in a Coventry Mall lot adjacent to Laurelwood Road in North Coventry (at top), was reported Tuesday (Aug. 3, 2021) by the township police department on its CrimeWatch website. The perpetrator(s), who have not yet been identified, made off with the items sometime between Monday (Aug. 2) at 4:30 p.m. and Tuesday at 7 a.m. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call North Coventry police at 610-323-8360, or submit a tip anonymously at the department’s webpage for that purpose, here.