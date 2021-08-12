Cancel
Omaha, NE

MAPA PUBLIC NOTICES 8/12/21

omahadailyrecord.com
 5 days ago

The regular monthly meetings of the Omaha-Council Bluffs Metropolitan Area Planning Agency (MAPA) Finance Committee and Transportation Technical Advisory Committee (TTAC) are scheduled for August 18 and August 20, 2021 respectively. The Finance Committee meeting is set for 8:30 a.m. August 18, 2021. TTAC will be held August 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Both meetings will take place at MAPA offices, 2222 Cuming Street, Omaha. The Finance Committee meets in the MAPA Board Room while the Transportation Technical Advisory Committee will meet in the Training Room.

