Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks take a breather as tapering debate continues

By Matt Scuffham
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LGcHF_0bPduCL800

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Global stock markets took a breather on Thursday as investors weighed data showing a steady jobs market recovery against a rise in producer prices, with the debate continuing over when the Federal Reserve will start to ease stimulus.

A U.S. Labor Department report showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, as expected, while a separate reading showed U.S. producer prices rose more than expected through July.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe, which hit a record high on Tuesday, shed 0.15%.

U.S. stock indices were lower in early trade. The Dow and S&P 500 had closed at record highs on Tuesday.

After an hour of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 90.81 points, or 0.26%, to 35,394.16, the S&P 500 lost 3.74 points, or 0.08%, to 4,443.96 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.13 points, or 0.06%, to 14,757.01.

European stocks, meanwhile, were attempting to equal their longest winning streak since 2017. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.01%.

Market chatter was still dominated by Wednesday’s U.S. consumer price inflation data. A slowdown in the pace of price increases took some heat out of speculation over when the Federal Reserve might taper its massive bond buying program.

“That makes it more likely that inflation will ease back to the 2% target by itself and less likely that the Fed will have to hike interest rates more aggressively than so far assumed,” currency analysts at Commerzbank said in a note.

U.S. Treasury yields continued to rise.

Benchmark 10-year notes last /32 in price to yield 1.359%, from 1.359% late on Wednesday.

In the FX market, the dollar was still near a four-month peak against major peers after it, too, retreated after the inflation data. [/FRX]

The dollar index rose 0.117%, with the euro down 0.09% to $1.1726.

Graphic: World stocks power higher:

BEARS IN THE CHINA SHOP

A significant number of U.S. earnings reports were due later in the day. Walt Disney will report, along with Airbnb, Doordash and Chinese internet giant Baidu, whose U.S.-listed shares have more than halved since February as Beijing makes sweeping regulatory changes. [.N]

Asian shares dropped again overnight, dragged down by a 0.8% fall in Chinese blue chips and a 0.5% drop in Hong Kong as weaker-than-expected China lending data triggered liquidity concerns.

Among the biggest sliders was Chinese online insurer ZhongAn, which fell 11.5% after state media said China’s banking and insurance regulator would step up scrutiny of online insurance companies. [L4N2PJ14V]

Nervous traders have been quick to respond to remarks from Chinese state media and officials, after many were surprised by last month's tougher-than-expected new rules for the private tutoring sector here, one of several regulatory crack-downs that have roiled sectors from technology to property here.

Whereas the main all-world stock indexes have been hitting regular record highs, MSCI’s main Asian benchmark is now down more than 10% from its February peak. Some Chinese stocks have lost nearly 90%.

“The money is just in the U.S. and European markets right now, and that’s our preferred market too,” said Daniel Lam, senior cross-asset strategist at Standard Chartered Wealth Management.

U.S. crude recently rose 0.01% to $69.26 per barrel and Brent was at $71.47, up 0.04% on the day.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration on Wednesday urged the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, to boost oil output to tackle rising gasoline prices that they see as a threat to the global economic recovery.

Gold also declined. Spot gold dropped 0.3% to $1,746.44 an ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.28% to $1,745.50 an ounce.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

162K+
Followers
193K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Earnings Reports#U S Labor Department#The Federal Reserve#Americans#Msci#Dow#Nasdaq Composite#Pan European#Stoxx#Fed#Commerzbank#U S Treasury#Fx#The China Shop#Chinese#Baidu#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
Related
Retailperutribune.com

Global markets lower amid China, Afghanistan unease

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures sank Tuesday amid turmoil in Afghanistan and unease about China's economic outlook after weak July activity. Investors looked ahead to a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for an update on the health of the biggest global economy. Traders also awaited U.S. retail sales and factory data.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

JGB yields fall with Treasuries as Fed clues awaited

TOKYO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields declined on Tuesday, in line with moves in Treasuries, as investors awaited further clues on the timeframe for tightening U.S. monetary policy. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.005%, as yields on equivalent-maturity Treasury notes sank 3 basis...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold eases off one-week high as dollar gains upper hand

* 10-year bond yields at near two-week low (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices) Aug 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices retreated from a more than one-week peak on Tuesday, as some investors opted for the dollar instead as surging COVID-19 Delta variant cases posed a threat to a global economic recovery.
Economykitco.com

German 10-year bond yield falls below -0.50% before U.S. data

(Adds details, updates prices) Aug 17 (Reuters) - German bond yields tracked U.S. Treasury yields lower and fell below the ECB's policy rate on Tuesday for the first time in nearly two weeks ahead of a U.S. retail sales report that is expected to add to data showing slowing economic momentum.
StocksPosted by
IBTimes

Stocks Retreat On Delta Variant Gloom

Global stock markets were broadly lower Tuesday as investors fretted that the resurgent Delta coronavirus variant may put the brakes on the global economic recovery. New Zealand announced a snap three-day national lockdown, which follows a curfew imposed Monday in Australia's second-largest city of Melbourne over a Delta variant outbreak, adding to concern about lockdowns and travel restrictions in China, the world's second-largest economy.
CurrenciesFOXBusiness

Safe-haven currencies supported on signs on weakening economic sentiment

TOKYO - Safe-haven currencies such as the yen held firm against riskier currencies on Tuesday as disappointing economic data from China, the spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus and political tension in Afghanistan weighed on risk appetite. The dollar eased to 109.24 yen, having lost about 1% over the past...
Retailbuffalonynews.net

Gold falls on stronger U.S. dollar

CHICAGO, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Tuesday as investors reacted to a stronger U.S. dollar following the fall of three major U.S. stock market indexes. The most active gold contract for December delivery fell 2 U.S. dollars,...
RetailPosted by
WGAU

Asian stock markets rebound after Wall St falls from record

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets rebounded Wednesday after Wall Street fell on weak retail sales as investors awaited an update from the Federal Reserve on possible plans to reduce U.S. stimulus. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index declined Tuesday from a...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields end little changed after mixed data, COVID concerns remain

(Adds auction outlook, Powell comment, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields ended Tuesday little changed in choppy trading after data showed a mixed picture of the U.S. economy and as investors remained concerned about slowing global growth and the spread of COVID-19 variants. Yields rose after data showed that U.S. retail sales fell 1.1% in July, more than economists expected. Industrial production numbers, however, showed that output at U.S. factories surged in July. “It was a bit of a counterintuitive reaction, perhaps the market was expecting an even weaker print on retail sales,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York, noting that industrial production “came out stronger and pushed yields higher" after the initial jump. Benchmark 10-year note yields were last at 1.258%, little changed on the day, after earlier falling as low as 1.217%. Analysts said that trading has been volatile with many investors and traders on holiday for the second half of August. Yields increased early in the New York session on both Monday and Tuesday, following an overnight rally, which may reflect a pattern or a more optimistic economic outlook by U.S. investors. “We missed on retail sales and had the retracement of the overnight rally, it was the same as yesterday. I think that was perhaps in some investors’ minds as we open the N.Y. session that this would be faded to some degree during the U.S. hours,” said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader at Manulife Investment Management in Boston. Yields fell on Monday on disappointing Chinese economic data, and after the Taliban took over Afghanistan's capital Kabul. The spread of coronavirus variants has also raised doubts that businesses will be able to normalize as quickly as previously expected. “The US 10-year is here for a reason. The global economy has slowed/is slowing. The virus has renewed global supply chain issues. They are real. China is locking down, and the US consumer is showing signs of hesitancy as we get ready to reopen schools,” Gregory Faranello, head of U.S. rates at AmeriVet Securities, said in a report. It remains unclear whether the heightened outbreak of the coronavirus Delta variant will have a noticeable impact on the economy, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday. Investors are also weighing how the Fed’s expected taper of bond purchases will affect yields. Some economists and analysts think the U.S. central bank could announce the move as soon as September, though others say it is unlikely until December. The Treasury is expected to cut issuance as it moves past large COVID-19-related spending, which could offset some of the impact of the Fed cutting bond purchases. “It’s going to be occurring at a time when supply across the entire curve will be reduced to some degree by the Treasury, so I think there are a lot of factors that make the taper less of a concern in terms of the technical impact on the bond market,” said Lorizio. The Fed will release minutes from its July meeting on Wednesday. The Treasury will sell $27 billion in 20-year bonds on Wednesday and $8 billion in 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday. August 17 Tuesday 3:02PM New York / 1902 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0725 0.0735 -0.001 Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.000 Two-year note 99-211/256 0.2153 0.010 Three-year note 99-218/256 0.425 0.011 Five-year note 99-84/256 0.7635 0.012 Seven-year note 99-188/256 1.0397 0.006 10-year note 99-236/256 1.2583 0.001 20-year bond 107-60/256 1.8124 -0.007 30-year bond 101-216/256 1.9189 -0.005 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.25 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.25 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.75 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.75 1.00 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Chizu Nomiyama)
BusinessZacks.com

Gold Under Pressure: Time to Buy Inverse ETFs?

Gold prices lost 8% this year and analysts expect a further fall in the yellow metal prices. Analysts believe that a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report and the resultant rise in the greenback are likely to weigh on the greenback. The U.S. dollar has every reason to gain in the coming days thanks to the upbeat data points.

Comments / 0

Community Policy