5 Best Cryptocurrency to Buy for Lower Risk Returns August 2021 week 2

3 Top Retail Stocks To Watch This Week Amid Earnings. As we begin another week of trading, retail stocks could be taking center stage in the stock market. Namely, some of the biggest names in the industry are set to report their second-quarter earnings this week. Take Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) for example. Now, with a resurgence in coronavirus cases, investors could be considering how things will play out in the retail space. Specifically, should these conditions persist, some would argue consumer home improvement retail trends could gain momentum. So far, both HD stock and LOW stock are looking at gains of over 110% since their pandemic-era lows.