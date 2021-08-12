Checkit: Further Growth In Recurring Revenues
In H122, Checkit (LON:CKT) made further progress in its strategy to become a pure SaaS business, with 16% h-o-h growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and 13% group revenue growth year-on-year on a normalised basis. Management reiterated that it continues to invest in sales, marketing and product development to take advantage of the opportunity in the deskless worker software market. We maintain our forecasts pending H122 results.uk.investing.com
Comments / 0