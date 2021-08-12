Checkit: Further Growth In Recurring Revenues

Canopy Growth Corp. shares rose 0.8% in premarket trade Friday, after the Canadian cannabis company posted a profit for its fiscal first quarter, thanks to noncash fair value changes in some of its holdings of more than C$600 million ($479.9 million). The company posted net income of C$392.4 million, or 84 cents a share, for the quarter to June 30, after a loss of C$108.5 million, or 30 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Earnings were boosted by other income that totaled C$581 million, primarily due to non-cash fair value changes of $601 million. Revenue net of excise...