Chinese electric carmaker Nio to compete with Volkswagen, Toyota

By Yilei Sun, Brenda Goh
theedgemarkets.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Aug 12): Chinese premium electric vehicle maker Nio Inc, which now counts BMW and Audi as rivals, is working on a mass-market new brand that will be positioned similar to Volkswagen and Toyota , its CEO said. The automaker had stepped up preparations to make mass-market products under another...

#Electric Cars#Chinese#Nio Inc#Audi Volkswagen#Lexus#Tesla Inc#General Motors Co#Saic Motor
Wisconsin Statenews-shield.com

Fisker, the electric carmaker eyeing partnering with Foxconn, wants a Wisconsin law changed

MOUNT PLEASANT — The cofounder of the electric automaker partnering with Foxconn to possibly build vehicles in Racine County wants a Wisconsin law changed. In an interview with Forbes published this week, Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker said that a nearly century-old state law could stand in the way of his company and Foxconn deciding to construct vehicles in (and bring jobs to) Mount Pleasant.
Businessinsideevs.com

Nio's Mass-Market EV Brand To Rival VW And Toyota, Undercut Tesla

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Nio, which positions itself as a premium carmaker, is ramping up efforts to build mass-market EVs under another brand. That’s according to Nio CEO William Li, who said last week that a “core team” had been assembled as a “first step of a strategic initiative.”. "The...
Smyrna, TNomahanews.net

Chip shortage closes largest U.S. Nissan plant for 2 weeks

WAY, Tennessee: Nissan will shut down its Smyrna, Tennessee, assembly plant for two weeks beginning on Monday due to the ongoing worldwide computer chip shortage. The two week shutdown will be among the longest for any U.S. auto plant since the semiconductor shortage struck the auto industry. Nissan also said...
CarsPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

All Electric Volkswagen ID.4 an All-Wheel Drive Experience

DETROIT – We have driven more all electric vehicles in the last three months than we have in a lifetime. What seemed like the distant future is now upon us. The latest wattage on four wheels we’ve evaluated was Volkswagen’s ID.4. We have no idea what that stands for. But we can share some truths. The ID.4 was quiet, but […]
EconomyInvestorPlace

NIO Stock: 8 Things to Know About Nio’s New Plans to Take Down Toyota

China-based electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE:NIO) is making waves — and likely enemies — after reporting its second quarter of fiscal year 2021 earnings results. In the report, Nio said its vehicle deliveries reached 21,896 during the period. This represents an increase of 111.9% year-over-year (YoY) and a 9.2%...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Solar Vehicle Market Set For Next Leg Of Growth | Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Ford, Mahindra & Mahindra

Solar Vehicle Market by Electric Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)), Battery Type (Lithium Ion, Lead Acid, and Lead Carbon), Solar Panel (Monocrystalline and Polycrystalline), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Solar Vehicle market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Solar Vehicle market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
Carsinputmag.com

Volkswagen's new all-electric SUV is sporty and powerful

Volkswagen has spent the last couple of years working overtime to ramp up production of its electric vehicles, with the goal of making 1.5 million EVs by 2025. This week the German automaker unveiled one of the new vehicles it hopes to use toward this goal: a fully electric SUV called the ID.5 GTX. And no, this one’s not a joke.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Nio's Differentiation Strategy – From Zero To Hero

Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) reported solid second-quarter results. On Wednesday, shares rose more than 1% in after hours trade after it reported a narrower than expected loss and a surge in revenue. Second Quarter Figures. The start-up lost approximately $0.07 per share which translates to 0.42 yuan....
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen's Next Electric SUV Could Be Too Small For America

Since the ID.3 ushered a new electric era for the German brand, Volkswagen's ID. range has expanded rapidly. The Volkswagen ID.4 is already providing to be a formidable foe against the Ford Mustang Mach-E and will soon spawn a more stylish coupe variant called the ID.5. For the Chinese market, Volkswagen also recently unveiled the three-row ID.6 SUV. VW's electric SUV onslaught is showing no sign of slowing down, however.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Nio's (NIO) Sales Surged 127% in Q2, Working on a New Mass-market Brand to Take on Tesla (TSLA), Volkswagen (VWAGY), and Toyota (TM), Analyst Lowers PT on Conservative Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) are trading modestly higher in pre-open Thursday after the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company topped analyst estimates for the second quarter. Nio posted a 0.42 yuan ($0.07)...
EconomyNBC Philadelphia

Chinese Tesla Rival Nio Narrows Losses as Revenue Surges 127%

Nio shares rose more than 1% in after hours trade on Wednesday after the Chinese electric carmaker posted a narrower than expected loss and a surge in revenue. Nio said it delivered 21,896 vehicles in the second quarter, within its own previously-stated range. For the third quarter, Nio forecasts that it will deliver between 23,000 and 25,000 vehicles.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Chinese electric-vehicle maker Aiways explores 2021 U.S. IPO

(Aug 12): Aichi Automobile Co., an electric-vehicle startup better known as Aiways, is exploring a U.S. initial public offering that could occur as soon as this year, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The Shanghai-based company is working with underwriters ahead of a listing in which it could...
Posted by
SlashGear

Volkswagen shows off ID.5 GTX electric SUV coupe

Volkswagen has revealed a new fully electric SUV that has a coupe-like profile called the ID.5 GTX. The car seen in the images here is a near-production concept clad in odd-looking camouflage. The automaker says the ID.5 GTX is its first electric SUV that features the coupe silhouette. VW plans...
ElectronicsVoice of America

Carmakers Struggle With Electronic Parts Shortage

Carmakers -- including BMW, Fiat, Chrysler and Peugeot -- warned this week that the worldwide semiconductor processor shortage will continue in 2021 and beyond. The shortage has affected both production and sales of automobiles. Last year, carmakers had to shut down plants because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now they have...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen's Sportiest Electric Model Arrives Next Month

The Volkswagen Group has doubled its electric vehicle sales so far in 2021, and the company wants to keep up that momentum by revealing new models. A recent teaser showed off the brand's upcoming EV model called the ID.5, and we now know when it will debut. The ID.5 GTX will make its debut On September 7 at the 2021 IAA Munich Motor Show. Think of the ID.5 as a sportier coupe version of the 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 GTX akin to the Atlas Cross Sport.
CarsAutoExpress

New Volkswagen ID.2 to kick-start brand’s push into small electric cars

Volkswagen is set to introduce smaller and cheaper all-electric ID. models with a VW ID.2 baby SUV followed by a supermini EV later, and the cars could well be manufactured by SEAT in Spain. VW has been working on a more affordable version of the all-electric MEB platform that underpins...

