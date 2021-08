SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The CEO of St. Joseph’s/Candler gave a sobering assessment of the hospital’s COVID-19 situation and pleaded with residents to get vaccinated. “If there’s one thing that everyone can do, please get vaccinated,” said Paul Hinchey, St. Joseph’s/Candler CEO. “Let’s do it for the sake of the community, it’s not a racial thing, it’s not a [political] thing, it’s not a financial thing, it’s just being a good Savannahian in Chatham County so we all can take care of each other.”