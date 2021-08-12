Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Eurobites: Deutsche Telekom raises full-year guidance on back of Q2 uplift

By Paul Rainford
telecoms.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlso in today’s EMEA regional round-up: Eir plans gigabit expansion in Ireland; MTN enjoys mixed H1; Nokia in smart grid trials. Deutsche Telekom saw second-quarter revenue grow by 6.8% year-on-year in ‘organic’ terms, to €26.6 billion, though once the organic goggles were removed things didn’t look quite so rosy, with the weaker US dollar doing its bit to bring reported revenue down by 1.7%. Adjusted earnings (EBITDAal format) rose by 1.1% in organic terms, to €9.4 billion. Its North American unit – T-Mobile US – was once again the principal success story, with 627,000 postpaid mobile customers being added during the period, while T-Systems, its IT services arm, continued to underwhelm, with revenue declining 5.5% to €1.0 billion. But, all things considered, the results gave Deutsche Telekom cause for optimism, and full-year guidance for adjusted EBITDAal was raised to more than €37.2 billion. More job cuts have been axed in the name of efficiency as well – 2,476 since March and 4,382 since December, leaving Deutsche Telekom with a workforce of 221,909 employees at the end of June.

telecoms.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nokia#Mtn#Insurance Company#T Mobile Us#Emea#North American#T Systems#Irish#Gigabit Fibre#Ebitda#Syrian#Sanlam Group#Insurtech#Lte#Scada#Tdc#Cio#Swedish#Postnord#Unilever
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
South Africa
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
Deadline

Endeavor’s Q2 Revenue Slightly Misses Target, Operating Losses Widen, But Firm Raises Full-Year Guidance As Production, Live Events Return

Endeavor Group Holdings, which is navigating the return of production and live events after the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic, reported mixed second-quarter results. The company said Monday that revenue in the period ending June 30 increased $650 million from the year-earlier quarter to $1.1 billion. That fell short of Wall Street analysts’ consensus forecast for $1.14 billion. Operating losses widened to $307.5 million from $251.9 million in the year-earlier period. Adjusted EBITDA — a metric favored by media companies given the frequent gyrations of the industry — more than tripled to $168 million, from $45.4 million in the year-ago quarter. Each of...
Businesstelecoms.com

Vodafone Idea blames Covid for Q1 weakness, still looking for investors

Vodafone Idea has turned in another disappointing set of quarterly results but, despite once again expressing doubts about its ability to continue operations, has blamed the Covid-19 pandemic for its weak performance. The troubled Indian telco did its best to big up data volume growth in the three months to...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €22.00 by Barclays

DTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €22.64 ($26.63).
Financial Reportsnationalmortgagenews.com

Doma's net loss grows, but management raises full year forecast

While newly public Doma Holdings' management boosted its outlook based on its second quarter performance, the company's bottom line still remains in the red. The second quarter net loss of $23.3 million is greater than the first quarter loss of $11.8 million and the year-ago loss of $6.3 million. Losses from operations grew to $18.6 million from $8.3 million and $5 million over the same time frame.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Hydrofarm Holdings Q2 Revenue Jumps 46.7% YoY To $133.8M, Raises Full Year Guidance Based On Important Acquisitions

Hydroponics equipment manufacturer Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM), announced its second-quarter financial results Thursday with net sales of $133.8 million, missing Seeking Alpha's estimates by $2.2 million. The revenue improved 46.7% year-over-year. Second Quarter 2021 Highlights vs. Prior Year Period:. Gross profit increased 65.5% to $29.6 million, or 22.1% of...
Businesshot96.com

Deutsche Telekom back in deal mode after strong results

BERLIN (Reuters) – Deutsche Telekom confirmed it was in active talks to sell its Dutch unit, signaling movement on Thursday on its portfolio of non-core assets as it reported a forecast-beating set of second-quarter results and raised its outlook. Shares in the group, which spans the United States and Europe...
Financial Reportsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Deutsche Telekom increases sales and profits, forecast slightly increased

Deutsche Telekom increased its revenue in the second quarter and achieved organic growth of 6.8 percent to 26.2 billion euros compared to the same quarter of the previous year. EBITDA AL rose organically by 1.1 percent to 9.4 billion euros, as Telekom announced on Thursday. After the US subsidiary T-Mobile US had already raised its forecast for the current fiscal year, Telekom is now following with an increase.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

DraftKings (DKNG) Q2 Revenue Tops Consensus, Raises FY Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.26), $0.26 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.52). Revenue for the quarter came in at $298 million versus the consensus estimate of $242.4 million.
Financial Reportsmassdevice.com

Bioventus posts Street-beating Q2, raises guidance

Bioventus (NSDQ:BVS) shares ticked up before hours on second-quarter results that beat the consensus forecast. The Durham, N.C.-based ortho tech company posted losses of -$10.8 million, or -10¢ per share, on sales of $109.8 million for the three months ended July 3, 2021, for a -80.3% bottom-line slide on sales growth of 89.3%.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Ascend Wellness Holdings Beats on Q2 2021 Revenue, Increases Full-Year Net Revenue Guidance To $330-$350M

Vertically integrated cannabis company Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (CSE:AAWH) (OTCQX:AAWH) revealed a 236.2% year-over-year and 28.5% sequential pop in gross revenue on Tuesday, which totaled $97.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, beating estimates by $4.5 million. According to its latest earnings report, net revenue improved 26.1% sequentially...
Technologytelecoms.com

Eurobites: Netmore plans LoRaWAN IoT network in UK

Also in today’s EMEA regional round-up: Nokia lands core gig at United Group; Arm sees sales soar; Community Fibre takes majority stake in Box Broadband. Swedish IoT operator Netmore is planning to build a nationwide LoRaWAN network in the UK as part of a wider international rollout that has already seen launches on Netmore’s home turf and in Ireland. IoT service providers will be able to test Netmore’s LoRaWAN offering free of charge on five devices for up to three months. Netmore is one of 26 operators participating in the LoRa Alliance initiative, which allows ‘seamless’ roaming in 27 countries.
Financial Reportsmassdevice.com

Staar Surgical rises on Street-beating Q2, raised guidance

The Lake Forest, Calif.-based implantable lens maker posted profits of $8.6 million, or 17¢ per share, on sales of $62.4 million for the three months ended July 2, 2021, for a massive bottom-line from over $1 million in the red this time last year on sales growth of 77.2%. Adjusted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy