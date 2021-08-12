Eurobites: Deutsche Telekom raises full-year guidance on back of Q2 uplift

Also in today’s EMEA regional round-up: Eir plans gigabit expansion in Ireland; MTN enjoys mixed H1; Nokia in smart grid trials. Deutsche Telekom saw second-quarter revenue grow by 6.8% year-on-year in ‘organic’ terms, to €26.6 billion, though once the organic goggles were removed things didn’t look quite so rosy, with the weaker US dollar doing its bit to bring reported revenue down by 1.7%. Adjusted earnings (EBITDAal format) rose by 1.1% in organic terms, to €9.4 billion. Its North American unit – T-Mobile US – was once again the principal success story, with 627,000 postpaid mobile customers being added during the period, while T-Systems, its IT services arm, continued to underwhelm, with revenue declining 5.5% to €1.0 billion. But, all things considered, the results gave Deutsche Telekom cause for optimism, and full-year guidance for adjusted EBITDAal was raised to more than €37.2 billion. More job cuts have been axed in the name of efficiency as well – 2,476 since March and 4,382 since December, leaving Deutsche Telekom with a workforce of 221,909 employees at the end of June.