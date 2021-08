One of my favorite places to take both my boys is the Don Harrington Discovery center. At ages 4 and 7 basically everything on display captures their imagination and it's never a dull moment as they enjoy all that the center has to offer. When I can save money getting in? That just makes me want to do my happy dance. This Friday a lot of parents like myself can do just that. If you never been? Now's a good time to check out this amazing place.