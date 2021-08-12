McDonald's requiring US corporate employees to get vaccinated
McDonald's wrote in a note to its workers Wednesday that U.S. corporate employees are required to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 27, The Wall Street Journal reports. The mega chain has also delayed the reopening of its headquarters and other U.S. offices from Sept. 7 to Oct. 11. Employees will be required to wear face masks, but McDonald's said this measure could be optional in the future, according to the Journal.www.restaurantdive.com
