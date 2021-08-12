Cancel
Public Health

McDonald's requiring US corporate employees to get vaccinated

By Emma Liem Beckett
restaurantdive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcDonald's wrote in a note to its workers Wednesday that U.S. corporate employees are required to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 27, The Wall Street Journal reports. The mega chain has also delayed the reopening of its headquarters and other U.S. offices from Sept. 7 to Oct. 11. Employees will be required to wear face masks, but McDonald's said this measure could be optional in the future, according to the Journal.

HealthInternational Business Times

One Company Is Paying Employees $1,000 To Get Vaccinated

Investment management firm Vanguard Group Inc. announced Wednesday that it will pay employees $1,000 each to get vaccinated as cases continue to rise as the highly contagious Delta variant spreads throughout the country. The incentive demonstrates how companies want to get their employees vaccinated to not only keep them safe...
Public Healthstardem.com

United Airlines orders workers to get COVID vaccines or face termination

CHICAGO — United Airlines is mandating COVID vaccines for its 67,000 workers. Those who don’t abide by the vaccination mandate could be fired, according to the Associated Press and other reports. United is the first major U.S. airline requiring COVID vaccinations for its workforce. It joins Tyson Foods, Walt Disney...
Businesstucsonpost.com

Uber tells returning employees they must be vaccinated against Covid

Uber Technologies Inc will open its offices in late October and has asked all employees in the United States to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning. Meanwhile, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has stated that federal law does not prevent employers from insisting employees receive vaccinations before returning to offices.
RestaurantsPosted by
CBS Boston

McDonald’s Requiring Face Masks Again At Most US Restaurants, Regardless Of COVID Vaccination Status

(CBS) — McDonald’s is requiring workers and customers to wear masks again at most of its restaurants in the United States, regardless of whether or not they’ve been vaccinated. The fast food chain with more than 14,000 locations in the country is following new guidance from the Centers For Disease Control. People in areas of substantial or high COVID transmission should wear masks because of the very contagious Delta variant, the CDC says. CBS News reports that about 80% of counties in the U.S. have substantial or high transmission. In Massachusetts, the CDC says every county except Franklin and Hampshire has substantial or high transmission. McDonald’s required masks for employees and customers beginning last summer but like many other businesses dropped the rule in May as COVID cases declined thanks to vaccinations. Target announced this week it will bring back the mask requirement for employees in areas with substantial or high transmission rates.
AgricultureMother Jones

Meatpacking Giant Tyson Mandates Vaccines for All Workers

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. When COVID-19 infections began blitzing meatpacking plants last year, no company’s workers bore the brunt of the pandemic quite like those of Tyson Foods, the enormous purveyor of chicken, beef, and pork. Some 12,536 of the company’s 120,000 total US employees have tested positive for the virus, and 39 have died from it, according to the news organization FERN—in both cases, more than twice the counts of any other meatpacking firm. Back in December, Tyson fired seven managers at an Iowa pork-processing plant after an investigation into claims that they had placed bets on how many workers would contract the virus.
Public HealthPosted by
The Oregonian

Walmart will require vaccines for workers at HQ, masks in some stores and warehouses

NEW YORK — Walmart is requiring that all workers at its headquarters as well as managers who travel within the U.S. be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 4. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer is also reversing its mask policy for its employees, including vaccinated ones, who work in stores, clubs, distribution facilities and warehouses. Going forward, they will be required to wear masks in areas with high infection rates.
Public HealthTelegraph

Walmart mandates vaccines for workers at headquarters, but not at stores

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is requiring that all workers at its headquarters as well as its managers who travel within the U.S. be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 4. The retailer based in Bentonville, Arkansas, is also reversing its mask policy for its employees working in stores, clubs, distribution facilities and warehouses. Going forward, they will be required to wear masks in areas with high infection rates, even if they have been vaccinated.
Healthwfft.com

Disney and Walmart mandate vaccines for employees

Disney and Walmart, two of America's largest employers, announced Friday that they are requiring employees be vaccinated. Disney is requiring all its salaried and non-union hourly employees in the US to be vaccinated. Workers who are working on-site but are not yet vaccinated must do so within the next 60 days, according to a statement from the company to CNN Business. All new hires must be fully vaccinated before beginning their jobs.
Grocery & SupermaketNewsweek

Walmart Requiring Employees at Arkansas HQ, Some Other Managers to Get COVID Shot

Employees at Walmart's Arkansas headquarters and managers who travel within the U.S. need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 4, the company announced Friday. The retailer is also reversing course on its mask policy for employees, including those who are vaccinated, who are working in stores, clubs, distribution facilities and warehouses. They must wear masks in areas with surging rates of COVID-19 going forward.
BusinessHuffingtonPost

Google Says Its 140,000 Employees Must Be Vaccinated To Return To The Office

In one of the biggest announcements of its kind, Google told its 140,000-plus employees Wednesday that they must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to return to work in the company’s offices. “Getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our communities healthy in the months ahead,”...

