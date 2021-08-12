US Senators out to tear down the app store walls
A bipartisan Senate bill is introduced to boost competition in the mobile apps market with rules to restrict what Apple and Google can impose on developers and users. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) introduced a bill to set new rules for the mobile application store operators, primarily Apple and Google, on what they can and cannot dictate. The bill aims at loosening the duopoly’s grip on the channels apps can distribute through, what apps can appear on the stores, and how mobile users can install them.telecoms.com
Comments / 0