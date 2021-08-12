Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Caring for Our Patients and Ourselves

waubonsee.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the early 1990s, the stigma of mental illness was continual, and I was not immune to its’ influence. Like many pre-licensure nursing students, I can remember dreading the start of my mental health nursing class, and my subsequent clinical experience only exacerbated those fears. With little supervision from my clinical instructor, I was expected to care for a patient who was actively experiencing distressing auditory hallucinations. I was terrified and vowed that I would never work as a mental health nurse!

www.waubonsee.edu

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Disorders#Mhfa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Mental HealthNewswise

Scaling the Model of Care for Patients with Opioid Use Disorder

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA (August 4, 2021) – Data show that concurrent with the opioid overdose crisis, there has been an increase in hospitalizations of people with opioid use disorder (OUD). One in ten of these hospitalized medical or surgical patients have comorbid opioid-related diagnoses. Research from the University of Pennsylvania...
Mental Healthdocwirenews.com

A Womanist Approach to Caring for Patients With Empirically Unverifiable Symptoms

AMA J Ethics. 2021 Jul 1;23(7):E519-523. doi: 10.1001/amajethics.2021.519. Some illnesses and diseases are not apparent to onlookers. Conditions like chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, multiple sclerosis, postconcussive syndrome, endometriosis, and many psychiatric illnesses, for example, have symptoms that are not easily or at all measurable. Both clinicians and health care systems, however, tend to focus exclusively on measurability, which can result in evidentiary overreliance and undervaluation of experience narratives and can have clinically, ethically, and socially important consequences for patients with these conditions.
New Brunswick, NJNewswise

Palliative Care for Cancer Patients: How does it Help?

Newswise — New Brunswick, N.J., August 12, 2021 – There are many misconceptions about the purpose of palliative care and what it involves. Many people think that it is simply end-of-life care, or that it means stopping cancer treatment. For cancer patients undergoing treatments, palliative care can provide excellent pain and symptom management that can help them feel better. It can also address the challenges that could keep patients from receiving further cancer treatments due to uncontrolled symptoms. In certain cases, an approach of combined palliative care along with cancer treatments can help increase both quality of life and improve overall survival.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Public HealthKevinMD.com

A message from a patient to health care workers: Always remember your humanity

For those working in the health care profession, life has been a nightmarish existence for the past 18 months. COVID-19, originally billed as an illness no more severe than the flu, has devastated America and most other world countries. Loss of life due to the virus has been astounding, often attacking the most vulnerable of our population. Now, more than 1 1/2 years later, the virus is still in our midst with the emergence of the Delta variant. This variant has proven to be more contagious than earlier forms, making victims of those individuals who remain unvaccinated either by choice or by unavailability.
Public HealthWAMU

Why Are So Many Healthcare Workers Unvaccinated?

Late last year, healthcare workers were among the first to have access to COVID-19 vaccines. Many quickly signed up for their shots, but some did not. Ten months later, a substantial number of healthcare workers across the country remain unvaccinated, by choice. At the end of May, long after vaccines...
HealthKevinMD.com

Delta surge warning: Ignoring jaw pain comes at too high a price

As surges of the Delta variant alarm officials and citizens in this country and around the world, while the cases of COVID-19 have reached more than 200 million worldwide, a less visible threat re-emerges. If health care professionals are not allowed to perform non-emergency procedures, as was the case in...
Public HealthPosted by
@LockerRoom

COVID Vaccine Hesitancy Highest Among Ph.D.s

Shannon Thaler reports for DailyMail.com about a new study that offers interesting information about COVID-19 vaccine wariness. People with a PhD are the most hesitant when it comes to getting the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a paper by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh. Researchers surveyed...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Study finds genetic risk of COVID-19

An analysis of the DNA of thousands of people who have been infected with the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and shown a positive test for the disease it causes, COVID-19, shows that they have several DNA characteristics in common. The study, based on samples from the UK Biobank, is detailed in the International Journal of Data Mining and Bioinformatics and could offer up a way to genetically profile individuals for susceptibility to the disease.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

Experts believe that a new Covid type could signal the return of lockdown.

New Covid variant could mean the return of lockdown, say experts. They say we will be able to manufacture new vaccines – but it could take months. Experts have warned that a future form of Covid 19 could nullify people’s immunity gained from having had two doses of the vaccine or from having been sick previously.
Medical & BiotechMedicalXpress

'Inescapable' COVID-19 antibody discovery

Lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines are allowing us to feel optimistic again, after more than a year of anxiety and tragedy. But vaccines are only one side of the coin—we also need treatments that can prevent severe disease after someone has been infected. In the past year, there has been significant progress in developing effective antibody-based therapies, and three drugs are currently available through emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration.
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Ask Amy: Couple can’t cope with feelings of guilt

Dear Amy: My life with my (not yet divorced) live-in boyfriend of four years has deteriorated. We are both in our 60s. He is experiencing ongoing stress and guilt from having an affair with me while he was with his wife. Work stress, physical problems, and the ongoing pandemic have all contributed to his heavy drinking.
Public HealthKevinMD.com

I’m vaccinated and positive for COVID-19

I just tested positive for COVID-19. I was vaccinated earlier this year. I am confident I will get through this. I received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine earlier this year, and I just tested positive for COVID-19. It’s almost comical that I am positive now. I worked as a resident physician in the hospital from the beginning, during the first surge, and through August 2020. Since then, I have been working remotely. I received my vaccine as soon as it was available to me, yet, I get sick now? To my knowledge, I was not exposed to anybody displaying symptoms. However, this is understandable given the ease at which the new variants spread.
CancerMedscape News

Stepped-Care Approach to CBT for Insomnia in Cancer Patients Works

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) — For cancer-related insomnia, a stepped-care approach to delivering cognitive-behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) may work as well as standard CBT-I, according to a study from Canada. This finding has "significant clinical implications as it offers an alternative model of care to treat cancer-related insomnia that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy