Caring for Our Patients and Ourselves
In the early 1990s, the stigma of mental illness was continual, and I was not immune to its’ influence. Like many pre-licensure nursing students, I can remember dreading the start of my mental health nursing class, and my subsequent clinical experience only exacerbated those fears. With little supervision from my clinical instructor, I was expected to care for a patient who was actively experiencing distressing auditory hallucinations. I was terrified and vowed that I would never work as a mental health nurse!www.waubonsee.edu
