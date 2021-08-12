Cancel
Maine State

New Video Gets You Psyched For 'Great State Of Maine Air Show'

 4 days ago
The Great State of Maine Air Show put out a new hype video that is certain to build excitement for this incredible event in Brunswick, next month!. The Summer of 2021 is still going strong, but believe it or not, Labor Day Weekend is right around the corner, so if you are looking to do something special to celebrate, The 2021 Great State of Maine Air Show will be held on September 4 and 5, at the Brunswick Executive Airport in Brunswick. The iconic U.S. Navy Blue Angels are back to headline the show, along with many other incredible aerial performances you won't want to miss. In 2020, due to COVID-19 concerns, it was canceled, so that makes this year's show even more special.

Portland, ME
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine.

