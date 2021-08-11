Cancel
England's Broad ruled out of India test series

By Reuters
 7 days ago
Cricket - First Test - England v India - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - August 4, 2021 India's Shardul Thakur celebrates taking the wicket of England's Joe Root Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Aug 11 (Reuters) - England seamer Stuart Broad will miss the remainder of the test series against India due to a tear in his right calf, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old underwent a scan after hurting his ankle during practice on Tuesday ahead of the second test at Lord's read more .

England have called up Lancashire's Saqib Mahmood, who could be in line to make his debut on Thursday, with James Anderson also a doubt due to a tight quad.

India pace bowler Shardul Thakur has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, captain Virat Kohli told reporters.

Thakur, who picked up four wickets in the first test at Trent Bridge, should be fit for the third test at Headingley.

The touring side have the option of replacing Thakur with either a spinning all-rounder in Ravichandran Ashwin or a fourth seamer in Ishant Sharma.

The sides drew the opening game of the five-match series after the final day was washed out.

