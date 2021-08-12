Judge's View: Minnesota Veterans Restorative Justice Act explained

This summer the Minnesota Legislature passed the Veterans Restorative Justice Act, which goes into effect on August 1. The law creates a deferred prosecution program for certain veterans in the criminal justice system who are willing to undergo intensive supervision while on probation for their offense. It applies to all misdemeanors and gross misdemeanors, and felonies at Level 7 or lower under the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines, except in cases requiring registration (such as sex offenses).