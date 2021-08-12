Cancel
Columbus, OH

Member Spotlight: National Telemed Business Solutions

By columbuschamberoh
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Columbus Chamber provides connections, resources and solutions that help small businesses and Fortune 500 enterprises grow Central Ohio's economy. We offer the most complete Medical and Mental Health Telehealth Services Bundle in the industry. This bundle gives access to the employee and their entire immediate household. The bundle includes: General Telemedicine – Nationwide 24/7/365 zero cost unlimited consultations to US Board Certified Physicians. Mental Health Counseling – Nationwide 24/7/365 zero cost unlimited telephonic consultations to Licensed US Counselors. Also includes 3 video consultations annually per household member. Medical Benefits Program – Includes network pricing and discounts on Dental, Vision, Prescription, Hearing Aids and Lab Services. Employee Concierge Service – Access to experts and resources to help address concerns and provide support for family/relationships, legal, financial, personal and medical bill mitigation.

