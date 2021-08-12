Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Walz Announces Vaccine, COVID Test Mandate For State Employees

By Ashley Hanley
hot967.fm
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Tim Walz says all state employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly to return to the workplace. His office announced the measure yesterday, citing the rising spread of the coronavirus and its variants. That requirement has to be met by September 8th, though only 57-percent of those workers are being made to be in the office right now. With nearly 41-thousand employees, the state is the second-largest employer in Minnesota.

hot967.fm

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Keyc News 12#Ktoe News#Msu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota State Fair Officials Considering All Options As 7 COVID Outbreaks Have Been Linked To County Fairs, Festivals

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New data from the Minnesota Department of Health has some asking more questions about the upcoming Minnesota State Fair. New data shows that in recent weeks there have been seven COVID-19 outbreaks at Minnesota festivals or fairs. Because of that, this year the state fair is a very polarizing subject. Pia Sektann lives near the fair and typically bikes but this year. “Ugh, not going,” she said. “Our 15-year-old kid and his friends, they want to go and the rest of us, we are not going.” The St. Paul resident says her house is divided and her mind is made...
Minnesota Stateboreal.org

Minnesota will require state workers to be COVID-vaccinated or tested weekly starting Sept. 8

Starting Sept. 8, all Minnesota state employees who work outside their home must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or agree to be tested at least weekly. Minnesota has 35,700 executive branch workers and 15,000 employees at the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities System, though the mandate will not cover those who work from home. Currently, 57 percent of Minnesota's executive branch employees must be in the office.
Public Healthfroggyweb.com

$100 COVID-19 shot incentive program extended

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz is extending Minnesota’s successful $100 COVID-19 vaccination reward program by one week through August 22. More than 55,000 newly-vaccinated Minnesotans have already registered for the Visa gift card. That is a 129% increase over the last month. You have to be 12 or older and get your first shot by August 22 to qualify.
Politicshot967.fm

Governor Walz To Lead Trade Mission To England And Finland In November

(St. Paul, MN) — Governor Tim Walz is planning a trade mission later this year to England and Finland. He will bring a delegation of about 30 people from state agencies representing medical, agriculture, environmental, and education sectors. The trip is scheduled for November 12 through the 19. The mission is aimed to increase exports and urge companies to expand in Minnesota.
Minnesota Statehot967.fm

Minnesota Senator Outraged At MLB’s Planned Caledonia Factory Closure

(Caledonia, MN) — U.S. Senator Tina Smith is expressing outrage at the planned closure of a Caledonia plant partially owned by Major League Baseball. Miken Sports makes baseball helmets and bats and is slated to close, eliminating about 80 jobs over the next two years. Smith recently sent a letter to MLB and the California-based private equity firm that own Miken, crying foul at the plan to send some of those jobs to China. Smith said the action is part of a pattern of closures by “wealthy private equity investors” that hurt Midwest cities to enrich themselves.
Minnesota Statehot967.fm

Over 1,100 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Minnesota

Over eleven-hundred new COVID-19 cases are being reported in Minnesota. Health officials announced the new cases of the virus yesterday, along with four additional deaths. Nearly 300 people in the state are hospitalized for COVID-19-related illnesses. Over 618-thousand Minnesotans have tested positive for the virus and almost 77-hundred have died since the pandemic began.
Minnesota Statehot967.fm

New Minnesota AmeriCorps Program To Respond To Housing Crisis

A new AmeriCorps program in Minnesota is being created to respond to the state’s housing crisis. Heading Home Corps will deploy 85 AmeriCorps members to nonprofits and counties across the state to help connect Minnesotans to needed services. Homelessness in the state is expected to be a growing problem as the pandemic-related eviction moratoriums end. The program is still taking applicants.
Minnesota Statehot967.fm

Half of MN counties showing high COVID transmission due to delta variant

Minnesota health officials are sounding a note of caution as the delta variant of COVID continues making inroads in Minnesota. Commissioner Jan Malcolm says:. “More than half of Minnesota counties are now in the ‘high transmission’ category. Almost all of the other Minnesota counties are in ‘substantial transmission.”. The C-D-C...
Minnesota Statehot967.fm

71 Minnesota Counties At High Or Substantial Transmission Of COVID

According to CDC data, 71 of 87 Minnesota counties are now considered to have high or substantial transmission of COVID-19. Just a week ago, that threshold was at 64 counties. Health officials are recommending everyone in those areas wear masks in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status. Nearly 40-percent of the included counties are in the “high” category.
Preston, MNhot967.fm

Gov Walz helps break ground on state Veterans home in Preston

Governor Tim Walz was in Preston to break ground on a new State Veterans Home. Walz says in this time of “unprecedented [political] divisions on some things”…. “That’s never happened around veterans and I think that issue of coming together around a common goal and for me as a Veteran, my father was Korean war era, and just understand that those things transcend politics and to watch the community to come together to care, that commitment of care at that Veterans cemetery and now this home, really shows that.”
Public Healthhot967.fm

COVID reaching “caution” threshold levels in several categories

State Health officials remained concerned about COVID trending in the wrong direction as the Delta variant becomes more widespread. Kris Ehresmann with the state Health Department says the COVID positivity rate is inching toward a five-percent “caution” threshold…. “Fully vaccinated people are much, much, much, much, much less likely to...
Healthhot967.fm

State Reaches 70 Percent Vaccination Rate

Following a recent rise in vaccination rates, Governor Tim Walz announced that Minnesota has surpassed 70% of adults 16 years of age and older with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 6 million total doses administered. The number of first doses administered per week is up 129% from one month ago.
Mankato, MNhot967.fm

Speeding Citations Up, Including Mankato Stop of 128 MPH

Officers, deputies and troopers from 294 agencies across Minnesota reported 17,205 speeding citations during the July 1 – 31 campaign, which included extra patrols and awareness efforts. The citations included a stop in Mankato with a driver going 128 MPH. Ashley (Goettl) Hanley is a North Mankato native and Mankato...
Minnesota Statehot967.fm

Minnesota Hits 70% Vaccinated Goal

Minnesota has hit one of its coronavirus vaccination goals. Governor Tim Walz yesterday said more than 70-percent of people 16-and-older have now gotten one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. In all, more than three-point-two-million people have gotten a single dose of the vaccine. About three-million of those people are fully vaccinated.
Politicshot967.fm

2020 Census Data Shows Pop. Growth, Loss

Newly released data from the 2020 census shows metro areas growing but some counties losing residents within Minnesota. Findings from the U.S. Census Bureau released yesterday reveals almost all Twin Cities region counties saw a faster increase in residents than the rest of the state. Also, 35 Minnesota counties mostly along the edges of the state saw their populations drop. Carver County saw the most residents added, while Koochiching County saw the most lost.
Maplewood, MNhot967.fm

3M Begins Rolling Out New ‘Work Your Way’ Model For Employees

(Maplewood, MN) — One of Minnesota’s largest employers is rolling out a new work model for its employees. 3M will allow workers to come up with their own personalized plan where they can design their own workflow. In the “Work Your Way” system, employees and supervisors coordinate about whether they will work remotely, from the office or in some hybrid format. The model will start with office jobs, but will eventually transition to find a way to give plant workers more flexibility.
Museumshot967.fm

CMSM Receives $7500 grant from U.S. Bank Foundation

The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota was awarded a $7500 grant from the U.S. Bank Foundation to help support Museum operations that engage children and families that experience barriers in opportunities at the Museum. About the Author: Ashley Hanley. Ashley (Goettl) Hanley is a North Mankato native and Mankato West...
Hibbing, MNhot967.fm

One Twin Found In Hot Car Has Died

(Hibbing, MN) — One of the twins found in a hot car in Hibbing has died, while the other has left the hospital. The medical examiner in Hennepin County says they will perform an autopsy on the little boy who was found Monday in a hot car. The other little boy was released yesterday from the hospital in Duluth. The boy’s father reported the two missing Monday evening, but said he later found them unresponsive inside a car. Authorities are considering charges against the dad.

Comments / 0

Community Policy