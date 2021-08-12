Cancel
Hibbing, MN

One Twin Found In Hot Car Has Died

By Ashley Hanley
hot967.fm
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Hibbing, MN) — One of the twins found in a hot car in Hibbing has died, while the other has left the hospital. The medical examiner in Hennepin County says they will perform an autopsy on the little boy who was found Monday in a hot car. The other little boy was released yesterday from the hospital in Duluth. The boy’s father reported the two missing Monday evening, but said he later found them unresponsive inside a car. Authorities are considering charges against the dad.

