Charles C. Nelson

Charles “Chuck” Clayton Nelson of Buckeye Arizona, 91, formerly of Hartland, Michigan, passed peacefully into Christ’s Kingdom on July 28, 2021. Chuck was born in Holyoke, Minnesota on July 30, 1929 to Howard and Florence Nelson. Chuck entered the US Air Force cadets to train to be an officer. He was stationed in Japan for 3 years fighting in the Korean war, flying dozens of missions. After discharge, he enlisted in the Air National Guard where he eventually reached the rank of Lt. Colonel. Chuck graduated with a Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Physics. He taught at Hibbing Junior College in Minnesota and later at Oakland Community College (OCC) in Union Lake Michigan for 28 years. During this time, he started the engineering program at OCC and taught many of the courses. Chuck also was instrumental in unearthing and mounting a mastodon that is currently on display at OCC. Chuck is survived by his children Pamela and Scott Nelson; his sister Dee Johnson and brother Kenneth Nelson; grandchildren Charlie Amenson, Jennifer and Nicole Nelson. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Darlene. There will be an informal (no service) visitation on September 3, 2021 any time between 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 W. Silver Lake Rd., Fenton, MI 48430. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to either Hope International or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.