Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holyoke, MN

Charles C. Nelson

mlstargazette.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles “Chuck” Clayton Nelson of Buckeye Arizona, 91, formerly of Hartland, Michigan, passed peacefully into Christ’s Kingdom on July 28, 2021. Chuck was born in Holyoke, Minnesota on July 30, 1929 to Howard and Florence Nelson. Chuck entered the US Air Force cadets to train to be an officer. He was stationed in Japan for 3 years fighting in the Korean war, flying dozens of missions. After discharge, he enlisted in the Air National Guard where he eventually reached the rank of Lt. Colonel. Chuck graduated with a Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Physics. He taught at Hibbing Junior College in Minnesota and later at Oakland Community College (OCC) in Union Lake Michigan for 28 years. During this time, he started the engineering program at OCC and taught many of the courses. Chuck also was instrumental in unearthing and mounting a mastodon that is currently on display at OCC. Chuck is survived by his children Pamela and Scott Nelson; his sister Dee Johnson and brother Kenneth Nelson; grandchildren Charlie Amenson, Jennifer and Nicole Nelson. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Darlene. There will be an informal (no service) visitation on September 3, 2021 any time between 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 W. Silver Lake Rd., Fenton, MI 48430. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to either Hope International or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.

www.mlstargazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holyoke, MN
State
Michigan State
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
State
Arizona State
City
Hibbing, MN
City
Florence, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Hartland, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Nelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Oakland Community College#Air Force#The Air National Guard#Hibbing Junior College#Occ#Sharp Funeral Homes#Fenton Chapel#Hope International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens probe into Tesla’s Autopilot over emergency vehicle crashes

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had identified 11 crashes since January...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Inside Biden's defiant Afghanistan response

WASHINGTON (CNN) — By the time images of desperate Afghans clinging to American warplanes began emerging from Kabul on Monday morning, President Joe Biden had conceded to aides he had little choice but to interrupt his stay at Camp David to return to the White House. He had been facing...
WorldPosted by
CNN

In pictures: The Taliban take over Afghanistan

The Taliban retook Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Sunday, nearly two decades after they were driven from the city by US troops. Militants entered the presidential palace hours after former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Over the past week, many of Afghanistan's major cities fell to the insurgent group with little to no resistance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy