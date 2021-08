Lala Kent and Megan Fox got to know each other while Fox was filming "Midnight in the Switchgrass," which was directed by Kent's fiance, Randall Emmett. It's unclear just how much time the two women spent together throughout the production process, but Kent had nothing but great things to say about Fox — and her beau Machine Gun Kelly — during an interview with Hollywood Life back in May. "I don't know what will happen with them. I think that they're a great couple and super fun so I hope that they last forever. They're both beautiful people. They would make some hot kids," Kent told the outlet.