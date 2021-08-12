Movement Motivation: Knowing pain means knowing gain

Pain is produced by the brain. But, does that mean that “pain is all in your head?” Not at all. Take a more detailed look:. Let’s say you have been visiting your grandkids, and you step on a dreaded Lego. There are receptors in your foot that travel along your nerves to the spinal cord and then up to the brain. Once your brain receives the information, it determines what type of sensation you feel. If you’ve ever stepped on a Lego, you know that sensation is painful. That is because your brain wants you to be cautious with your next move, so that you don’t step on the other 1,756 Legos that are still all over the floor. Pain is an alarm system for our body, to help us know when to be cautious or when something is a threat. After a few seconds or minutes, the pain sensation from stepping on the Lego becomes less noticeable, your brain turns the alarm off, and you go about life.