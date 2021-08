Confession. I own a pair of Crocs and I don't care who knows it. Now, chances are you have never seen me wear them in public. I typically won't wear them if I'm going somewhere unless I am just running through a drive-thru or something or picking up a curbside order at a local restaurant. If I don't have to get out of the car, I certainly don't mind slipping them on, grabbing my keys and heading out the door for a quick road trip. If I don't exit my vehicle, you will have no idea that I have a pair of Crocs on my hooves. They're my rather unfashionable little secret. I have rolled up into many a to-go facility in this town with plastic shoes nestling my feet.